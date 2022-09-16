Meet the LBX’s charitable partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Land Betterment Exchange (LBX), we’re tackling one land remediation project at a time. But we’re also making time to nurture meaningful charities. The Land Betterment Charitable Contribution Program supports causes in housing, food scarcity, human trafficking, and children’s health.
Get to know these charities, and what LBX is up to next.
ēko Villages of Hope
ēko Villages supports individuals with housing and food scarcity by providing sustainable and durable building solutions.
For housing, ēko makes high-end living solutions with recycled shipping containers and rapidly deploys them to areas affected by natural disasters. To date, ēko villages has deployed 20 homes to western Kentucky—an area that was impacted by a massive tornado in 2021. They strive to help the community with 200 homes on a path to recovery.
ēko also helps these communities create sustainable, controlled growing environments through ēko farms. They are building vertical farms for schools as a form of education and agricultural solutions.
The Scotty Michael Foundation
This nonprofit organization tackles a very sensitive issue: assisting families after the sudden and tragic loss of a baby. The Scotty Michael Foundation helps these families get through their worst days with special attention and support.
Through donations, LBX was able to donate to Scotty Boxes, which gives parents resources for grief, funding support groups and funding hospital bills up to $1,000.
Beyond Type 1
This philanthropic nonprofit provides platforms, programs, grants and other resources for uniting individuals with diabetes. Bridging the gap between the diabetic community with modern solutions, the charity is improving lives across the globe.
This relatively young charity (founded in 2015), educates and advocates a cure for Type 1 diabetes. But Beyond Type 1 doesn’t discriminate; it offers centers and programs for those who suffer from Type 2 diabetes. Beyond Type 1 supports those with diabetes, from the individual to family and friends.
100% of every dollar supports global efforts on a cure. To donate, go to https://donate.beyondtype1.org/give/80413/#!/donation/checkout.
The Heart Water Foundation
Founded in 2017, The Heart Water Foundation provides clean water for global communities to drink. Their shop sells fun, purple water bottles for anyone to buy online.
Groundwater can often contain lethal elements such as arsenic, which poisons impacted communities who access the water. The Heart Water sources the rainwater 100% from clouds and provides it to these communities.
More than 20% of profits from every Heart Water bottle provides clean water for people across the world. To donate, go to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WKC3TFRWK88MJ.
RecycleForce
RecycleForce is a 501(c)3 that is committed to reducing crime through employment and job training, while improving the environment through electronics recycling. RecycleForce creates a stronger civil society and increases public safety through job creation and recycling. This makes a positive impact on the environment, local and state economies, communities, and the lives of hundreds of formerly incarcerated men and women along with their families.
Since 2006, RecycleForce has safely recycled more than 65 million pounds of electronic waste while providing job training to thousands of returning citizens. Learn more at https://recycleforce.org/.
Become Part of the LBX Charitable Family!
Collectively, these charities and the LBX have the shared goal of improving lives around the world. Do you want to be a part of the movement? The LBX is currently accepting applications for new charities! Contact lbx@landbetterment.com for more information.
* Charities that have been selected by LBX as part of its program does not necessarily constitute an endorsement of LBX or the LBX program by any of the selected charities. Charities are selected by members of Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp.
Land Betterment Exchange
