Baum Hedlund Files Zantac Lawsuits for Over 7,000 People in All 50 States

Zantac Lawsuits Filed for Over 7,000 People in All 50 States Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

The filing of 88 complaints on behalf of 7,291 claimants is one of the largest on behalf of Zantac cancer victims in 2022.

GSK PLC (NYSE:GSK)

They knew that concealing the truth would protect profits. Their deception led to an epidemic of cancer in this country, and we intend to hold them accountable.” — R. Brent Wisner, Baum Hedlund Senior Shareholder and Trial Lawyer