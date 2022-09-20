Baum Hedlund Files Zantac Lawsuits for Over 7,000 People in All 50 States
The filing of 88 complaints on behalf of 7,291 claimants is one of the largest on behalf of Zantac cancer victims in 2022.
GSK PLC (NYSE:GSK)
They knew that concealing the truth would protect profits. Their deception led to an epidemic of cancer in this country, and we intend to hold them accountable.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has filed Zantac lawsuits on behalf of thousands of people throughout the country who allege exposure to ranitidine causes cancer. The filing of 88 complaints on behalf of 7,291 claimants is one of the largest on behalf of Zantac cancer victims in 2022.
— R. Brent Wisner, Baum Hedlund Senior Shareholder and Trial Lawyer
Zantac cancer lawyers R. Brent Wisner, Michael L. Baum, Adam M. Foster, and Helen E. Tokar completed the filing in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware on behalf of claimants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and France. Example case number: N22C-09-161. (All 88 case numbers can be found at the end of this release.) The Zantac lawsuits name the following defendants, which are all incorporated in Delaware:
• GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK)
• Pfizer Inc.
• Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation
• Sanofi US Services Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
• Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC
The allegations against the defendants include:
• Count I: Strict Liability – Failure to Warn
• Count II: Strict Liability – Manufacturing Defect
• Count III: Negligence – Failure to Warn
• Count IV: Negligent Product Design
• Count V: Negligent Manufacturing
• Count VI: Negligent Misrepresentation
The plaintiffs ingested various forms of prescription and/or over the counter (OTC) ranitidine medications and later developed the following types of cancer:
• Bladder cancer – 553 cases
• Breast cancer – 1,940 cases
• Colorectal / intestinal cancer – 2,472 cases
• Esophageal cancer – 290 cases
• Gastric cancer / stomach cancer – 200 cases
• Liver cancer – 188 cases
• Lung cancer – 119 cases
• Pancreatic cancer – 210 cases
• Prostate cancer – 1,319 cases
The filing includes cases for plaintiffs in every U.S. state and some outside of the country (all on behalf of U.S. citizens):
• Alabama: 227
• Alaska: 12
• Arizona: 165
• Arkansas: 124
• Colorado: 81
• Connecticut: 54
• Delaware: 27
• District of Columbia: 7
• Florida: 624
• Georgia: 378
• Hawaii: 6
• Idaho: 41
• Illinois: 269
• Indiana: 151
• Iowa: 75
• Kansas: 64
• Kentucky:133
• Louisiana: 194
• Maine: 27
• Maryland: 112
• Massachusetts: 134
• Michigan: 216
• Minnesota: 88
• Mississippi: 162
• Missouri: 202
• Montana: 17
• Nebraska: 31
• Nevada: 82
• New Hampshire: 14
• New Jersey: 148
• New Mexico: 57
• New York: 333
• North Carolina: 352
• North Dakota: 9
• Ohio: 429
• Oklahoma: 152
• Oregon: 68
• Pennsylvania: 296
• Rhode Island: 11
• South Carolina: 220
• South Dakota: 11
• Tennessee: 157
• Texas: 747
• Utah: 53
• Vermont: 9
• Virginia: 150
• Washington: 117
• West Virginia: 112
• Wisconsin: 113
• Wyoming: 9
• Puerto Rico: 19
• France: 1
• Guam: 1
In 2019, independent laboratory testing found Zantac 150 tablets contain a cancer-causing substance called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at levels ranging between 245 and 3,100 times higher than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s allowable limit. In 2020, following a series of manufacturer-initiated Zantac recalls and an FDA market withdrawal request, all ranitidine-containing products were removed from the U.S. market. Many thousands of Americans responded to the FDA market withdrawal by filing Zantac lawsuits alleging exposure to the drug or its generic versions caused them or a family member to develop cancer.
Per the complaints, the defendants knew that Zantac (ranitidine) could degrade into a potent human carcinogen, NDMA, in the regular course of transport and storage, and within the human body, but failed to take any action to prevent consumers from being exposed. Instead, the lawsuits maintain that Zantac’s manufacturers made billions selling a product they knew posed an unreasonable risk to consumers. If the drug manufacturers had disclosed and disseminated the cancer risks associated with Zantac and OTC ranitidine products, the plaintiffs say they could have avoided the risk of developing cancer by instead using alternative medications that do not pose the same risk.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs seek punitive damages against the defendants for their reckless conduct and conscious decisions not to redesign, warn or inform the unsuspecting public about the known dangers associated with Zantac.
“We’ve had some really interesting discovery in the last six months showing that they knew about this problem and were negligent in the way they did things,” Wisner said in an August interview with Bloomberg. Wisner, who Bloomberg writes, “has shown a knack for winning,” says he is looking forward to taking cases to trial. In 2018 and 2019, he served as co-lead counsel and defeated agrichemical giant Monsanto (now Bayer) in two cancer trials that culminated in over $2.3 billion in jury verdicts.
According to Wisner, he believes the defendants in the Zantac litigation “deliberately misled consumers because they knew that full disclosure of Zantac’s risks would limit the amount of money they could make selling the drugs.”
“They knew that concealing the truth would protect profits. Their deception led to an epidemic of cancer in this country, and we intend to hold them accountable.”
About Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman
Zantac cancer attorneys from the law firm of Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman represent thousands of individuals across the country who developed cancer after taking Zantac. Since 1973, the firm has won more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients.
The firm has received numerous awards and recognition for providing outstanding legal services, including:
• Best Lawyers in America®
• U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms
• California Powerhouse, Law360 Regional Powerhouse Series
• Product Liability Practice Group of the Year, 2020, Law360
• Verdicts Hall of Fame, The National Law Journal
• Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for Mass Torts, Finalist, 2020, ALM and The National Law Journal
• Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year, Winner for Mass Torts, 2019, The National Law Journal and Trial Lawyer Magazine
• Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year, Winner for Pharmaceutical Litigation, Finalist in Consumer Protection, 2018, The National Law Journal
• Daily Journal Top Verdicts – Top 10 Plaintiffs’ Verdicts by Dollar Amount
Attorney R. Brent Wisner, one of the leading attorneys in the Zantac litigation, serves as Co-Lead Plaintiffs’ Liaison Counsel for the Ranitidine Product Cases, also known as the Ranitidine (Zantac) Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings (JCCP 5150) in California State Court. Wisner was also appointed to the Practices and Procedures team in the federal Zantac multidistrict litigation (MDL) to help establish the protocols and methodology for litigating federal cases.
In addition to his leadership positions, Wisner also Co-Chairs the Zantac Litigation Group for American Association for Justice and has been invited to deliver presentations on the Zantac litigation for prestigious national lawyer conferences.
With remarkable achievements under the age of 40, Wisner is the youngest attorney in U.S. history to win a multi-billion-dollar jury verdict and successfully try three Roundup cancer cases against Monsanto-Bayer. He has received numerous awards, including The American Lawyer’s West Trailblazers, Law360 Rising Star (40 under 40) Product Liability, Top Plaintiffs Lawyers and Top 100 Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal, 2019 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the Year by National Trial Lawyers and ALM, The Round Table: America’s Most Influential Trial Lawyers by Trial Lawyer Magazine and NLJ, and he is listed in The Best Lawyers in America®.
Read more details about the Zantac filing here.
List of 88 cases numbers: N22C-09-158 VLM; N22C-09-159 VLM; N22C-09-160 VLM; N22C-09-161 VLM; N22C-09-162 VLM; N22C-09-163 VLM; N22C-09-164 VLM; N22C-09-165 VLM; N22C-09-166 VLM; N22C-09-167 VLM; N22C-09-168 VLM; N22C-09-169 VLM; N22C-09-170 VLM; N22C-09-171 VLM; N22C-09-172 VLM; N22C-09-173 VLM; N22C-09-174 VLM; N22C-09-175 VLM; N22C-09-176 VLM; N22C-09-177 VLM; N22C-09-178 VLM; N22C-09-179 VLM; N22C-09-180 VLM; N22C-09-181 VLM; N22C-09-182 VLM; N22C-09-183 VLM; N22C-09-184 VLM; N22C-09-185 VLM;N22C-09-186 VLM;N22C-09-187 VLM;N22C-09-188 VLM; N22C-09-189 VLM; N22C-09-190 VLM;N22C-09-191 VLM;N22C-09-192 VLM;N22C-09-193 VLM;N22C-09-194 VLM;N22C-09-199 VLM;N22C-09-200 VLM;N22C-09-201 VLM;N22C-09-202 VLM;N22C-09-203 VLM;N22C-09-204 VLM;N22C-09-205 VLM;N22C-09-206 VLM;N22C-09-207 VLM;N22C-09-208 VLM;N22C-09-209 VLM;N22C-09-210 VLM; N22C-09-211 VLM; N22C-09-212 VLM; N22C-09-213 VLM; N22C-09-214 VLM; N22C-09-215 VLM; N22C-09-216 VLM; N22C-09-217 VLM; N22C-09-218 VLM; N22C-09-220 VLM; N22C-09-221 VLM; N22C-09-222 VLM; N22C-09-223 VLM; N22C-09-224 VLM; N22C-09-225 VLM; N22C-09-226 VLM; N22C-09-233 VLM; N22C-09-234 VLM; N22C-09-235 VLM; N22C-09-236 VLM; N22C-09-237 VLM; N22C-09-238 VLM; N22C-09-239 VLM; N22C-09-240 VLM; N22C-09-241 VLM; N22C-09-242 VLM; N22C-09-243 VLM; N22C-09-244 VLM; N22C-09-245 VLM; N22C-09-252 VLM; N22C-09-253 VLM; N22C-09-254 VLM; N22C-09-255 VLM; N22C-09-256 VLM; N22C-09-257 VLM; N22C-09-258 VLM; N22C-09-259 VLM; N22C-09-260 VLM; N22C-09-261 VLM; N22C-09-262 VLM
# # #
Robin McCall
Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman, PC
+1 310-207-3233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other