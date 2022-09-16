Dialyzer Market - Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights According to AMR

Dialyzer Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2030 | Fresenius Medical Care, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has added the latest research and Dialyser Market opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022-2030. The Dialyser market is analyzed in-depth on various aspects such as size, scope, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of the key players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and includes qualitative and quantitative data.

The function of the kidneys is to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood. The process is carried out with the help of dialyzer (hemodialysis) when the kidneys do not function normally. Thereby, a dialyzer is also known as artificial kidney. Waste products, such as urea and creatinine are removed from the blood with the help of artificial and natural semipermeable membranes.

Rise in the incidence of kidney failures, surge in ESRD patients across the globe, increased occurrence of diabetes, surge in funding for the development of new products with advanced technology, and lack of matching donors for kidney transplantation are expected to propel the growth of the dialyzer market in the near future. However, lack of awareness about kidney diseases, product recall, and risks associated with the reuse of dialyzer are expected to hamper the market growth.

The adoption of hemodialysis is highest in North America owing to an increase in the adoption of dialyzers, high prevalence rate of renal disorders, and growth in disposable income among customers. The adoption rate in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to increase due to rise in disposable income, surge in the incidence rate of kidney failure, and growth of the geriatric population.

Increase in the number of ESRD patients, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and surge in funding for improved dialysis products and services drive the growth of the dialyzer market. Moreover, owing to lack of matching donors, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplant, which is expected to further fuel market growth. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis, and product recall are expected to hamper market growth.

Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment was the highest contributor toward market growth in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that more permeable membrane of a high-flux dialyzer allows much faster removal of fluid and is thereby more preferably used as for hemodialysis.

