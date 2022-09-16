Precise Laser Tattoo Removal Brings Full-Spectrum Tattoo Removal to Madison, Wisconsin Featuring the Astanza Trinity Laser

To celebrate its grand opening, Precise is hosting a grand opening on September 20th from 9 am to 5 pm. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, snacks, and special grand opening promotions.

/EIN News/ -- Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precise Laser Tattoo Removal, an up-and-coming laser tattoo practice in Madison, WI, is hosting its grand opening on Tuesday, September 20th. Precise Laser Tattoo Removal focuses on removing unwanted tattoos and modifying existing tattoos to make room for new art and help people regain confidence in their skin. Precise Laser Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity laser to deliver safe, fast, and effective treatments and full-spectrum removal results for all skin types.

“Precise Laser Tattoo Removal is all about second chances. As beautiful as tattoos are, many don’t turn out the way people hope or expect,” said Violet Lara, owner. “A regretful tattoo can have a huge impact on one’s self-esteem, but thanks to laser technology, we can help clients erase their unwanted tattoos for a fresh start or even fade and transform their unwanted ink into something they’ll love.”

Precise Laser Tattoo Removal uses the Astanza Trinity, a powerful system that combines the power of a Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these lasers emit three wavelengths for full-spectrum tattoo removal on all multicolored tattoos, including stubborn pigments like bright blues and greens. The Astanza Trinity can safely treat all skin tones, including darker skin types IV through VI.

To celebrate its grand opening, Precise Laser Tattoo Removal is offering 50% off first treatments and 25% off all packages throughout September.

“We are super excited for Madison residents to experience the Astanza Trinity at Precise Laser Tattoo Removal,” said Seth Fox, Astanza Account Manager. “Violet and her team are extremely passionate about changing lives through laser treatment. Not only is the team at Precise extremely welcoming and caring, but they’re also very knowledgeable about the laser process and how to deliver the best results.”

About Precise Laser Tattoo Removal

Precise Laser Tattoo Removal is a laser practice that focuses on removing and fading unwanted tattoos. The laser technicians are Certified Laser Specialists (CLS), Laser Safety Officers (LSO), and experts in operating advanced Q-switched technology. They received training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading tattoo removal training program, and use the industry-leading Astanza Trinity laser to remove all tattoo colors from all skin types.

Precise Laser Tattoo Removal offers free consultations and is located at 5325 Wall Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53718. For more information, call (608) 394-3903, visit http://preciseltr.com/ or follow Precise Laser Tattoo Removal on Instagram and Facebook.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

