Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,318 in the last 365 days.

The 2023 Toyota Camry Now Arrives at the Gale Toyota Dealership

The Enfield-area drivers can purchase the all-new 2023 Toyota Camry at Gale Toyota.

ENFIELD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new 2023 Toyota Camry has arrived at the Gale Toyota dealership! With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and powerful engine options, the 2023 Camry is sure to turn heads on the road. This sedan features a bold new front grille and sporty rear diffuser, giving it a sleek and stylish appearance. Under the hood, a robust available 3.5L V6 engine delivers 301 hp of power and 267 lb.-ft of torque rating, while the optional all-wheel drive provides added traction in all weather conditions.

Inside the cabin, passengers can enjoy a spacious and comfortable interior with plenty of advanced features. Standard equipment includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Amazon Alexa integration and much more. Safety is also a top priority with the 2023 Camry, which comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+) - a suite of driver assistance technologies that can help prevent accidents. It includes features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and more.

Potential customers can schedule a test drive by checking out the dealership's website: https://www.galetoyota.com/. Individuals may reach the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive in Enfield, Connecticut. For more information about the new/used vehicles in the inventory, financing options, or specials deals and offers, customers can contact the dealership's sales team at 860-269-3608.

Media Contact

Mark Marshcall, Gale Toyota, 860-269-3608, mark.marschall@galetoyota.com

SOURCE Gale Toyota

You just read:

The 2023 Toyota Camry Now Arrives at the Gale Toyota Dealership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.