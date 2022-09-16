The 2023 Toyota Camry Now Arrives at the Gale Toyota Dealership

The Enfield-area drivers can purchase the all-new 2023 Toyota Camry at Gale Toyota.

ENFIELD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The all-new 2023 Toyota Camry has arrived at the Gale Toyota dealership! With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology and powerful engine options, the 2023 Camry is sure to turn heads on the road. This sedan features a bold new front grille and sporty rear diffuser, giving it a sleek and stylish appearance. Under the hood, a robust available 3.5L V6 engine delivers 301 hp of power and 267 lb.-ft of torque rating, while the optional all-wheel drive provides added traction in all weather conditions.

Inside the cabin, passengers can enjoy a spacious and comfortable interior with plenty of advanced features. Standard equipment includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Amazon Alexa integration and much more. Safety is also a top priority with the 2023 Camry, which comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ (TSS 2.5+) - a suite of driver assistance technologies that can help prevent accidents. It includes features like Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and more.

Potential customers can schedule a test drive by checking out the dealership's website: https://www.galetoyota.com/. Individuals may reach the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive in Enfield, Connecticut. For more information about the new/used vehicles in the inventory, financing options, or specials deals and offers, customers can contact the dealership's sales team at 860-269-3608.

