Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - Smithsonian Institution - National Museum of the American Indian

PUBLIC NOTICE

Air Quality Synthetic Minor Operating Permit for Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of the American Indian

Notice is hereby given that Smithsonian Institution has applied for an air quality permit pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapter 2 (20 DCMR Chapter 2) to continue operation of the following emission units at the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) facility located at 4th Street & Independence Avenue SW, Washington DC 20560:

Emission Units1 Emission Unit ID Stack ID Emission Unit Name Description G-1 Stack S2 Emergency Generator 1,250 kWe Cummins, Model No. DFLC-5564915, Serial No. H020403284 emergency generator set powered by a 1,863 hp Cummins Model KTA-50-G3 diesel-fired engine, installed in 2004 (not subject to NSPS Subpart IIII) B-1 Stack S1 Boiler-1 8.165 MMBTU/hr dual fuel fired Cleaver-Brooks, model No. CBI-200-200-125, serial No. OL 101887 boiler. B-2 Stack S1 Boiler-2 8.165 MMBTU/hr dual fuel oil fired Cleaver-Brooks, model No. CBI-200-200-125, serial No. OL 101888 boiler. B-3 Stack S1 Boiler-3 8.165 MMBTU/hr dual fuel oil fired Cleaver-Brooks, model No. CBI-200-200-125, serial No. OL 101889 boiler. SPB-1 Stack SPB1 Spray Paint Booth HVLP Spray Gun, Cross-draft, Model IESDDRF 141020PSB, 98% dry filter efficiency

Additionally, the facility includes the following miscellaneous activities that have the potential to emit oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and are therefore addressed by this application:

Emission Unit ID Emission Unit Description B4 Fulton, Model 91863, 2.52 MMBTU/hr rated heat input dual fuel-fired boiler B5 Fulton, Model 91863, 2.52 MMBTU/hr rated heat input dual fuel-fired boiler B6 Fulton, Model 91863, 2.52 MMBTU/hr rated heat input dual fuel-fired boiler

The contact person for the facility is Mr. John Perry, NMAI Facility Manager, at (202) 633-1501 or [email protected].

The applicant has requested that limitations on the operations of boilers B-1, B-2, and B-3 be established in the permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.6 to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 300.1 and pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.7 to continue to avoid the applicability of 20 DCMR § 204. Specifically, the applicant has requested limitations on the use of No. 2 fuel oil or ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel (ULSD) in these boilers of 144 hours and 8,398 gallons, per boiler, per 12-consecutive-month period. Operation of the units would be unrestricted burning natural gas, their primary fuel.

Factoring in these operational limits, the following is an estimate of the overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY [TONS PER YEAR] Pollutants Potential Emissions with 20 DCMR 200.6/200.7 Limits Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.13 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 22.30 Coarse Particulate Matter (PM10) 2.33 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 3.78 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 13.43

With the operational limitations included in the draft permit, the National Museum of the American Indian facility has the potential to emit approximately 22.30 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NOx), which is below the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NOx. Similarly, all other pollutants’ potential emissions are below their respective major source thresholds. As such, the facility is properly classified as a synthetic minor source pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.3(c) and can avoid the applicability of a permit pursuant to 20 DCMR § 300.1 and the applicability of 20 DCMR § 204.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 7289-SM has been prepared.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 17, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].