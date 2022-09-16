Diesel Generator Market Recorded 9.8% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2027

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global diesel generator market generated $20.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, and healthcare is fueling the growth of the diesel generator market. In addition, increase in demand for diesel generator as a source of backup power from developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from diesel generators and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Surge in need for stable & uninterrupted power supply and growing urbanization & industrialization drive the growth of the global diesel generator market. However, growing adoption of photovoltaic systems for power generation hinders the market growth. Furthermore, technological innovations is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global diesel generator market based on type, mobility, cooling system, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, large diesel generator segment held the highest market share of about 57.05% in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand from large-scale industries such as mining, healthcare, commercial, manufacturing, and data centers.

Based on mobility, the stationary segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The global diesel generator market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Rolls Royce Plc., Kohler Co., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Southwest Products, Atlas Copco AB, FG Wilson, Denyo Co., Ltd., and Kirloskar Electric Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

• In 2019, large diesel generator segment accounted for majority of the share of the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

• In 2019, the stationary diesel generator segment accounted for about 73.8% of the share in the global diesel generator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

• In 2019, the air cooled diesel generator segment is accounted for 61.32% market share in the year 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 9.9% in terms of revenue, increasing global diesel generator market share.

• Industrial is the fastest-growing end user segment in the Asia-Pacific diesel generator market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2020–2027.

• Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, throughout the forecast period.

• In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global diesel generator market with more than 35.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.