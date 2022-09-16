Judicate West Continues to Expand Sacramento-Based Services With Addition of Judge David De Alba

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge David De Alba, formerly of the Sacramento County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Sacramento office, he is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“Few people know the Sacramento legal community like Judge De Alba, who has spent his entire 43-year career in the Capital City. There is not much he hasn’t seen over the course of his career, from defending the state in simple to complex cases, to serving as presiding judge and conducting more than 300 settlement conferences. He allows lawyers to try their cases with flexibility and fairness, and he demonstrates a personable judicial temperament. He truly is a trial lawyer’s judge,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

Judge De Alba served on the Sacramento County Superior Court bench for 21 years, presiding over personal injury and wrongful death, employment, professional negligence, products liability and civil rights matters. He has served assignments on the juvenile delinquency, probate, felony and civil courts and the complex and settlement conference departments. Prior to his bench appointment, Judge De Alba spent the first 22 years of his career with the California Office of the Attorney General, handling both civil and criminal trials and appeals.

Judge De Alba is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the California Judges Association, the California Latino Judges Association, the Sacramento County Bar Association and the Sacramento Cruz Reynoso Bar Association. He has served three different terms on the board of trustees for the Sacramento County Law Library, and he was appointed to the Judicial Council of California and served on numerous committees. In 2019, Judge De Alba served as vice chair for the Trial Court Presiding Judges Advisory Committee.

Fluent in Spanish, Judge De Alba has been recognized by Latino bar organizations and publications for his judicial excellence, including receiving the “Defensor de Justicia” award from the Cruz Reynoso Bar Association in 2021 and the “Outstanding Judge of the Year” award from the Latino Journal in 2011. He also was named “Judge of the Year” by ABOTA, Sacramento Chapter (2021), the Capitol City Trial Lawyers Association (2016) and the Sacramento County Bar Association (2011). Judge De Alba earned his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (1979) and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley (1976).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com