K & R Lawn & Landscaping Creates Beautiful & Functional Landscape in Hamilton
K & R Lawn & Landscaping is a full-service contractor that specializes in landscape design, installation, and upkeep for residential and commercial properties.
I couldn't be happier with K & R Landscaping! Kevin and his team are the most pleasant and professional people to work with. Sarah is extremely helpful and pleasant!”HAMILTION, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landscaping is the art and science of making the front of a property beautiful and giving it a personality. Many Ohio businesses and residences have lush-green shrubs and shady trees, enhancing the property's beauty and appeal.
— Elizabeth Wright
However, without the knowledge of indigenous plants and proper maintenance, it doesn't take time for a beautiful lawn to turn into something undesirable. In addition, weather elements, vegetation growth, and surface-feeding insects can ruin the lawn or landscaping. As a result, many Ohio residents in Cincinnati and West Chester employ professional landscaping contractors like K & R Lawn & Landscaping to maintain, care for, and enhance their property.
There are various elements to consider when designing or planning to do a makeover of a lawn or landscape. For example, the size of the property, front area, tree selection, lighting, and drainage system are essential factors for a landscape design. Those with smaller outdoor areas would benefit from planting trees with less canopy area and vegetation that can sustain weather year around.
Young couples want to create a landscape with space for a BBQ and built-in fireplaces to host weekend parties. An experienced contractor understands that everyone is different, so do their landscaping requirements. For instance, many residents in Ohio work with K & R Landscaping Hamilton to design a stunning and functional landscape renovation, including perennial gardens and lawn installation.
"I couldn't be happier with K & R Landscaping! Kevin and his team are the most pleasant and professional people to work with. Sarah is extremely helpful and pleasant! I had lighting installed in my landscaping today, and it is simply stunning. It took me a long time to find a qualified company for all of my landscaping needs, but it was well worth the wait. I'll be with these guys for the rest of my life. Westchester landscaping at its finest." - Elizabeth Wright
A home with a well-designed outdoor living area provides a place for family and friends to socialize, entertain guests, and enjoy the outdoors without worrying about their safety. The latest landscaping designs in West Chester indicate a preference for geometrical designs, pollinator-friendly gardens, and visually appealing landscapes. People also want to make their lawns beautiful and functional.
According to K & R Landscaping West Chester, one of Cincinnati's Premier Landscaping Company, homeowners and businesses prefer a design that accommodates walkways and patios to sunrooms, walls, fire pits, and water walls that enhance the curb appeal of a property. Provided that landscaping design can increase the property value, offer a beautiful space for distress, and improve mental health, many have started to go beyond the cookie-butter design to create an outdoor space to have fun, relax, and enjoy the outdoors.
About K & R Lawn & Landscaping
K & R Landscaping has been a dependable company for various landscaping services for homes and businesses since 2007. Located in Hamilton, OH, K & R Landscaping provides comprehensive landscaping and hardscaping services for residential and commercial properties in Hamilton, West Chester, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kevin Marino and Rick Hotchkiss
K & R Landscaping
+1 513-409-9517
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook