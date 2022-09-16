Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Surinamese President Santokhi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Surinamese President and Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Washington, D.C.  Secretary Blinken and President Santokhi discussed the importance of regional security cooperation, creating a sustainable energy future with shared prosperity and inclusive growth, and promoting the rule of law.  Secretary Blinken emphasized the strength of our relationship and the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation to make progress on the Caribbean’s most pressing issues, such as food security, access to finance, energy security, and climate resilience.  Through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis, the United States supports climate adaptation and energy security in the Caribbean, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis.

