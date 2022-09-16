There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,301 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken to Travel to the 77th United Nations General Assembly
September 16, 2022
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City September 18-23 to participate in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week. While in New York City, the Secretary will meet with UN officials and counterparts on the margins of the event.
