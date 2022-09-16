Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,193 in the last 365 days.

Hiker Carried off Mount Sunapee

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
September 16, 2022

Newbury, NH – At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker that had suffered a lower leg injury while descending Mt. Sunapee. Alana Harris, 20, of Revere, MA, had prepared to go on a solo hike starting from Mountain Road in Newbury and ascending the Andrew Brook Trail to Lake Solitude. Harris had made it to the lake and taken a rest before returning down the same trail. While descending, Harris slipped and fell, injuring her leg. Harris was able to call to 911 with her cell phone after the fall.

Members of the Newbury Fire Department, Newbury Police Department, the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Conservation Officers responded to assist with carrying Harris to safety. Harris was approximately 1.2 miles from the Andrew Brook trailhead. They arrived at the trailhead parking lot at approximately 7:10 p.m. New London Ambulance Service brought Harris to New London Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Now that the seasons are changing, it is imperative that you prepare yourself for the outdoors by having proper footwear for the activity you are engaged in, a headlamp for the change in daylight hours, and proper layers for fluctuations in temperature and weather. For more information about preparing for your hike, visit www.hikeSafe.com.

You just read:

Hiker Carried off Mount Sunapee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.