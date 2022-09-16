September - Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
What Is Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month?TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While breast cancer awareness month receives a lot of attention, prostate and ovarian cancer month is a less recognized, but equally important time to raise awareness of one of the United States' biggest health crises: cancer. These cancers affect men and women and are more common in older adults. Understanding the differences in how they affect patients is key to knowing how to detect and treat these cancers in their early stages.
During Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, supporters plan awareness and fundraising events to support ongoing research to find cures for these diseases. Doctors are also hard at work conducting clinical trials for innovative treatments. Join in these work efforts to help combat the adversities cancer patients and survivors face.
Our mission at Life Guard Imaging is to scan our patients annually through a long-term preventative program.
Our low radiation, high-resolution CT scanner creates 3D images of a patient’s internal organs, aiding in the detection of these deadly diseases before their first symptoms are felt. Early detection saves lives.
For example, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in America, yet it has the highest survival rate. Why? Early detection through annual mammograms.
What Is Prostate Cancer?
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer for men and typically affects older men. With advanced screening and biopsy diagnosis options, this type of cancer has a 95% chance of detection before spreading. As a result, men with this cancer have a high survivability rate.
One concerning aspect of prostate cancer is that it can occur without many or any warning signs. Symptoms may not appear until it's too late—however, regular prostate screenings for men in their 50s increase the chances of finding cancer in time.
What Is Ovarian Cancer?
Ovarian cancer is a silent killer for many women over 50 as they easily mistake symptoms for gastrointestinal problems like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Detecting this cancer is tricky and often appears unexpectedly because of its familiar symptoms. Since women diagnosed with ovarian cancer typically find after it spreads to other parts of the body, it has a high fatality rate.
Female siblings and children of ovarian cancer patients and survivors should test for the genetic mutations responsible for this disease. If doctors find the cancer mutation in relatives, operations can help prevent ovarian cancer. As a result, it is also critical to detect this cancer early.
Why Do We Observe Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Month?
Observing Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness month is crucial for those fighting or recovering from these diseases. The money raised for research and treatment assistance gives patients their best chance for survival.
Creating awareness around these cancers not only keeps the public educated but also saves lives by educating people on potential warning signs. Armed with knowledge, men and women can give themselves the best chance at safeguarding their health. Find ways to participate in local awareness efforts throughout the month of September.
Why Is Early Detection Important?
Since doctors don't understand every leading cause of cancer, it's hard for people to know when they might have contracted the disease. As a result, these cancers remain unnoticed for too long and metastasize into more significant problems. Fostering increased prostate and ovarian cancer awareness and raising money for research benefits everyone, whether or not they struggle with these diseases.
Life Guard Imaging provides a preventative scan annually for early detection of heart disease and hundreds of different forms of cancer like prostate and ovarian cancer.
Customer Care
Life Guard Imaging
+1 813-582-5222
email us here