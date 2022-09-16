COVID-19 Daily Update 9-16-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 16, 2022, there are currently 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 54-year old male from Mason County, a 76-year old male from Clay County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Marion County, and a 79-year old male from Mineral County.

“The loss of seven additional West Virginians adds to the overwhelming sorrow caused by this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s protect our friends and families by choosing to become vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (25), Berkeley (130), Boone (39), Braxton (7), Brooke (19), Cabell (120), Calhoun (17), Clay (2), Doddridge (4), Fayette (77), Gilmer (14), Grant (17), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (18), Hancock (29), Hardy (32), Harrison (98), Jackson (25), Jefferson (55), Kanawha (180), Lewis (23), Lincoln (16), Logan (65), Marion (78), Marshall (29), Mason (35), McDowell (38), Mercer (144), Mineral (35), Mingo (38), Monongalia (125), Monroe (30), Morgan (11), Nicholas (22), Ohio (39), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (11), Preston (40), Putnam (58), Raleigh (109), Randolph (20), Ritchie (7), Roane (29), Summers (27), Taylor (17), Tucker (4), Tyler (13), Upshur (45), Wayne (16), Webster (5), Wetzel (7), Wirt (7), Wood (54), Wyoming (93). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​