Lafayette's Leading Nurse Entrepreneur Release Her New Book

Nurse Entrepreneurs Release New Book with Goal to Empower and Impact Healthcare Professionals Throughout the Country

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, along with her mentor, Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, and 17 other nurses announce their newest project A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship . Charles is the owner of Lafayette’s own De’Lane of Beauty & Wellness This book is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies, and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality. This book will be available for purchase starting September 25, 2022, On Vee The NP Day in Atlanta, Georgia.In January of 2022, these 18 nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. Throughout this program, these nurses learned high-level business practices plus day-to-day growth tactics. They each are now healthcare business owners in states across the country.“Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer,” Southerland said. “I’m a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. But to me, that doesn’t mean much if I’m not teaching my fellow nurses who want options in addition to their bedside role. I’ve learned A LOT of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I’ve learned.”“This mentorship program, this book, opening my business, and everything I’ve learned in the process has been the greatest reward for me this year,” Charles said. “Nurses know we do not often find times for our own self-development. But I decided it was time for me to learn how to develop myself so I could better serve my home. Now, I get to share inspiration from my 18 other sisters in nursing with my home.”A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.BOOK LAUNCH WEEKENDThese nurses will convene on Atlanta September 23-25, 2022. September 23, they will present to the Health Occupations Students of America program at South Atlanta High School. Community service projects will be hosted Saturday.The Book Launch Business Bestie Lunch will take place Sunday, Sept. 25, on Atlanta’s Vee The NP Day from 1-4 pm. at Le Meridien Perimeter Atlanta, 111 Perimeter Center W, Atlanta, GA 30346 and tickets are available by clicking here. Former reality star turned entrepreneur and now current Mentor Me student, Crystana “Duchess” Lattimore, will join Southerland on the couch for a girlfriend chat about being a woman in business.There are only 50 tickets available so attendees will have the opportunity to get their pressing business questions answered.NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:• Adriane M. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN – Washington• Adrienne Cox, RN, BSN – Florida• Alisha Cruz, ADN, RN – Delaware• Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida• Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York• Cynthia Ambroise, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina• Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, MLD-C – Louisiana• Khadijah Fife Latham, BSN, RN – New York• Kierra Ward, BSN, RN – Georgia• LaTesha Dennard, RN, BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia• Mirabelle Beck, MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York• Novia Markes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida• Paige Munk, ADN, RN – Missouri• Qiana Brost, MSN, RN – Maryland• Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California• Sabrina Willis, MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina• Shaynae Smith, RN – Texas• Sherry Williams, B.Ed, RN – Texas• Veronica Southerland, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North CarolinaThis book is now available on Amazon.