PherDal Offering An Investment Opportunity Into The World’s First Sterile, At-Home Intracervical Insemination Kit

The one-of-a-kind, FDA clearance pending, sterile, at-home ICI kit developed by Dr. Jennifer and her husband is set to revolutionize the infertility industry.

DIXON, IL, USA, September 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sperm counts worldwide have been reduced to half in the last four decades. Plus, the quality of sperm is declining fast, with now 1 in 20 men facing reduced fertility. This is an alarming situation as the future of humanity's very existence is at risk. While governments worldwide are working on dealing with environmental factors that disrupt the male endocrine system leading to sperm quality issues, other routes should be considered to stop or even improve the declining global birth rates. This is where PherDal's Intracervical Insemination Kit can help.The problem that over 30% of couples struggling with infertility face arises from low male sperm count or its abnormal movements or shape. Due to these issues, most of the sperm don't make it into the uterus even after years of unprotected sex. PherDal's Intracervical Insemination Kit solves this issue by depositing the semen at the opening of the cervix. This ensures that more sperm gets into the uterus safely.Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche was diagnosed with unexplained infertility in 2017, and the available infertility treatments were expensive and not even covered by her insurance. She was given the option to try three months of inter uterine insemination or IUI, which wouldn't be covered by insurance.Instead, she chose to do her own research, which led her to the discovery of Intracervical Insemination (ICI), where the semen is deposited at the base of the cervix. However, when she looked into the market, she couldn't find anything that was made for intracervical insemination while also being sterile. And thus began her quest to develop one on her own. As a Ph.D. in Biology, she figured out the safe way to transport semen using ICI, while her husband, a mechanical engineer, helped her with the physical design.After using the device for a month, Dr. Jenn couldn't believe it when she found out she was pregnant. And this led her to make the ICI kit into a product and establish PherDal because she couldn't keep something so revolutionary just to herself."We conceived our daughter using PherDal. I believe that every person deserves an accessible and affordable fertility option backed by science, not fear. I made that option." Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph.D. CEO & Founder of PherDal Fertility Science.She soon launched the proof of concept for the ICI kit, and everything (200 units) got sold out during the first 90 days. To further strengthen her product and ensure a higher success rate, she brought experts on board to help her perfect the device. Now they are attempting to have PherDal FDA cleared via 510(k) premarket notification by the end of 2022.Dr Jenn is not the only one who used PherDal and got pregnant. One of her customers recently tried it and soon found out she's expecting as well. Tessa even called Dr. Jenn from the hospital, sharing the good news with her.“We had tried for almost two years when I met Dr. Jenn. Her tenacity, passion, and relentless pursuit for answers, combined with her love of science, led to the creation of her company. Without her journey, brains, and sheer will, to create PherDal, I wouldn't have my beautiful girl in my arms." Tessa Mills, Customer, Fertility Doula TessaMills.com.PherDal team has already filed for a Patent and is in contact with FDA for their clearance. Since there is no other ICI kit in the market that's sterile and FDA-approved, she aims to make PherDal the first, ensuring people buy it with full confidence and trust.To achieve her goal, Dr. Jenn has set up a crowdfunding equity campaign that has already raised over $325k from 152+ investors in a few weeks. The company's valuation stands at $14M with a per share price of $1.87. Currently, they're allowing a minimum investment of just $248.71, enabling everyone to get a piece of the company before its Sterile, at-home ICI kits hit the market next year.Since the patent is currently pending and the FDA clearance process is in motion, now would be the best time to purchase the shares. Once both of these things are completed, the company's value may increase, raising the prices of shares. So anyone looking to buy a piece of this revolutionary medical company that's set to disrupt the infertility market next year can visit its crowdfunding page and make the investment right away.To know more about PherDal or to contact the team, visit their website at www.pherdal.com or send them an email at Support@PherDal.comAbout Dr. Jennifer HintzscheDr. Jenn is a wife, mother, innovator, and passionate advocate for women's health. Hintzsche was Northern Illinois University's first recipient of a doctoral degree in bioinformatics (a field of study that combines computer science and biology) in 2014 after obtaining a Master's Degree in the same subject. She earned her BA in Biochemistry from Augustana College. She is the author of over two-dozen peer-reviewed scientific articles, and her work has been cited nearly 600 times in respected science journals for her clinical expertise.

How PherDal was Born: Invest now at startengine.com/pherdal