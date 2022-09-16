Submit Release
Families and Special Guests Gather To Remember Alberta Victims of Impaired Driving

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innocent lives lost as a result of impaired driving will be honoured this Saturday as their families and friends gather with MADD Canada and special guests for a ceremony of remembrance at the Alberta Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.

The Alberta Memorial Monument gives victims' families and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to their loved ones. The striking granite structure, located on the grounds of the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, is etched with the names of 61 people who died as a result of someone's choice to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, including seven new names added this year.

The Monument was first unveiled in 2021, and was made possible through a partnership with the City of Spruce Grove and the Town of Stony Plain.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony of hope and remembrance:

Date:   Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time:   1 p.m.
Location:    Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta
Guest Speakers:   Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker
    Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Devin Laforce
    Calgary Police Service Inspector Curtis Olson
    MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Steve Sullivan

"At this beautiful site, we honour the memories of the innocent victims of impaired driving, and stand in support of their families and friends," said Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Western Region. "We also stand here united in our dedication to stop impaired driving and the tragic, senseless deaths and injuries it causes."

MADD Canada currently has provincial monuments to honour victims of impairment-related crashes in Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and Quebec, with plans underway to unveil an Ontario Monument in 2023.


To RSVP or for more information, please contact:
Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

