Alliance Disposal Becomes Sourgum Waste

As our first round of funding came to a close, my co-founder and I knew we needed a new brand name to support the ambitious growth objectives we had just committed to.”JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourgum Waste, formerly Alliance Disposal, the sustainable waste & recycling technology company, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. This rebrand comes after having secured their first round of funding in May of this year.
— Joseph DiNardi-Mack, Sourgum Waste co-founder and CEO
The company, backed by four generations of waste and recycling experience, was founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ. They have and will continue to aim to achieve Zero Waste in their industry by diverting trash from landfills, and planting trees for every order placed. As they set their eyes on national expansion, Alliance Disposal was looking for a fresh new image to better represent their company, product and mission.
They landed on “Sourgum”, another name for the Black Gum or Black Tupelo, a tree native to their home state of New Jersey. Sourgums were some of the first trees planted by the company as part of their carbon offsetting efforts.
“As our first round of funding came to a close, my co-founder and I knew we needed a new brand name to support the ambitious growth objectives we had just committed to. A name that was modern and lasting, just like the solutions that we provide. One that is disruptive, stands out from the bunch, and reflects our core values. Sourgum was the perfect culmination of all these things and we’re excited to finally unveil our new name as we continue to take our business to new heights.” Said Joseph DiNardi-Mack, Sourgum Waste’s co-founder and CEO.
“Sourgum" represents the business’ values as it expands across the United States. The company favors strong and steady growth, much like the tough, almost unsplittable timber and deep root system of a Sourgum tree. Sourgum Waste draws its strength from a resilient and adaptable team that rises to any challenge, just as the hardy Sourgum tree can thrive in almost any soil type or moisture level, and endure against most external threats.
“Sourgum” also represents the environmental focus of the company. Sourgum Waste is just as earth-loving as its namesake tree, one of the best nectar-producing plants and a favorite with pollinizers. The Sourgum tree’s small bluish black fruit is also a nutritious treat for migrating birds.
The Sourgum tree even influenced the logo and color scheme for the Sourgum Waste rebrand. The company’s sleek new icon depicts a leaf made up of 3 interlocked sections, symbolizing the three R's: reduce, reuse and recycle. The logo’s vivid lime green hue, representing nature, growth and harmony, is borrowed from one of the many gorgeous shades that the Sourgum tree’s leaves can take in its year-round metamorphosis.
The rebrand was conducted in-house by the Sourgum Waste -formerly Alliance Disposal- team, through a months-long collaborative effort, and made official on September 21, 2022. Alliancedsp.com is now redirecting to sourgum.com, and all brand assets have been updated to reflect the company’s new identity.
About: Sourgum Waste (formerly Alliance Disposal) is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Their friendly, US-based customer success team assists clients from homeowners to contractors and large corporations alike. Sourgum Waste closed its first round of funding in May 2022.
