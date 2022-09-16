Exchange.Diamonds Announces Nationwide Opening to the Public

The company provides customers with an online marketplace to consign, buy, and sell diamond jewelry.

Exchange.Diamonds is pleased to announce it is now open to the public - nationwide.Exchange.Diamonds is a popular diamond exchange that provides the best deals to those buying or selling diamond jewelry online . The marketplace offers consignment for a variety of diamond jewelry items, such as loose diamonds, engagement rings, estate jewelry, and other high value jewelry pieces. Additionally, Exchange.Diamonds also offers online jewelry estimates and appraisals to provide buyers and sellers with peace of mind while shopping/selling from the comfort of their own home or office.In the company's latest news, Exchange.Diamonds has officially opened its online doors to the public. Now, anyone who wants to consign, buy, and sell diamond jewelry through the exchange can do so, without having to operate their own jewelry business. According to the team at Exchange.Diamonds, this is something that has never been done before and is an exciting milestone for the industry."With this game-changing move, you can now get maximum value when buying or selling the diamond exchange way with Exchange.Diamonds," says founder of the company, Gili Mor. "A nationwide jewelry consignment option like this has never been offered as a way to get great deals when buying and selling diamonds, engagement rings, and diamond jewelry.""In fact, Exchange.Diamonds has mainly served as a local business, but now we have opened our jewelry consignment program to service the entire nation in major cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Miami, San Diego, Phoenix, Detroit, Denver, Scottsdale, Los, Angeles, Boston, and all other metropolises," Mor continues. "The diamond exchange options we offer allow customers to access better deals versus going to traditional jewelry stores. We couldn't be more thrilled with the announcement of our opening to the public and we look forward to serving you."Through Exchange.Diamonds, users can list a wide variety of unwanted diamond jewelry items, including:• Engagement rings• Wedding bands• Tennis bracelets• Estate jewelry items• Diamond earrings• Pendants• Loose diamonds• And moreAbout Exchange.DiamondsExchange.Diamonds was founded by renowned diamond dealer, Gili Mor, an Israeli-born son of a diamond cutter. Since he was just a young boy, Mor has been raised in the diamond industry and has serviced many cities across the country – offering wholesale diamonds to notable diamond dealers and jewelry stores.Today, Mor operates the first-of-its-kind diamond exchange – one that is sure to make waves across the worldwide jewelry industry.