Thunder Farm LF-2 (TF LF 2) live with up to 400% APY on Ethereum Network featuring $UFARM ,$PCNT, $SDAO, $ISP, $KFT
ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 16,2022: UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms which will go live on the Ethereum network as a Liquidity Farming Cohort featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including Unifarm ($UFARM), Playcent Global, ($PCNT), Singularity Dao, ($SDAO) ISPO Link ($ISP), Knit Finance ($KFT)
The duration of staking in Thunder Farms is for 60 days. The user can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 80% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards by up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
-UniFarm ($UFARM) one-of-a-kind staking solution where the best projects in Defi space come together to provide value to investors. UniFarm allows you to stake one token but earn multiple high-value tokens, in addition to a great APY.
-Playcent Globally ($PCNT) is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.
- Singularity DAO ($DAO) is a DeFi Protocol designed to maximize Alpha generation regardless of market trend.
- Knit Finance ($KFT) is a protocol for creating cross-chain wrappers for the top 200 “assets.”
-ISPO Link ($ISP) is a Metaverse-based cross-chain platform for developers, leveraging BSC and AI. They empower Blockchain, Metaverse, Defi and Gaming companies to source leading “Web3 talents seamlessly”
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The user can get Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in any of the 20 Liquidity Farming that will be live till the end of October
The Gold NFT holders are eligible to participate in all the Mega Events rewards worth $10000. The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the cross community activities like-
AMA on Telegram
Conclave
Staking Referrals
Spaces on Twitter
On the launch of ThunderFarms, Mr. Jon Grove - Head of Marketing, SingularityDAO said, “We are pleased to support UniFarm ThunderFarms. At the very core of SingularityDAO’s mission, is to build DynaSets, one use case of which is to support up-and-coming projects with increased volume and liquidity. ThunderFarms goals are much in line with this ethos and we are honored to be a part.”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder, UniFarm and OroPocket said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
Garima Bakshi
UniFarm
+91 97110 34797
email us here