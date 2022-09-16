Keri Nicole’s “Freedom” selected as the Official Theme Song for 4th Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival

"Freedom"–by Keri Nicole, produced by Art The Great–is the official theme song of the 4th Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival. The song has received praise from listeners worldwide who have dubbed the song as a human rights call to action.

This is the first year we’ve incorporated a musical element into the festival and are honored that Keri Nicole has gifted our festival with such a powerful song.” — Kara Walker, MCHRFF executive director

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keri Nicole, an international singer and songwriter, is back on the road, this time bringing her worldwide pop anthem “Freedom”––produced by Billboard-charting producer Art The Great and featuring hip hop artist and humanitarian DELLASIE––to the forefront of the international and national conversation about social justice and upliftment.

The hit single “Freedom” from the EP “The Real Keri Nicole” is not only sweeping the music scene, but it is also set to debut later this month as the official theme song for the Fourth Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF), which takes place in Atlanta, GA, from September 20 to September 24. For one of the festival’s marquee events, Keri Nicole will sing “Freedom” during her highly anticipated live stream performance on Wednesday, September 21 at 7:15 p.m. (View it live at the Morehouse College YouTube channel.)

Keri views her writing, recording, and performing “Freedom” as part of a human rights mission to which she’s been called. She says, “My mind, heart, and soul have been stirred by the steady flow of threats to various forms of freedom for humanity; so, as a messenger of love of hope, I aligned with energy that inspires and allowed ‘Freedom’s’ lyrics to flow through me.”

Being very intentional in her musical journey about delivering music with an uplifting mission, Keri says, “I hope this song will help people from all over the globe understand that freedom is a basic human right and one of the most important that we can’t take for granted. We must work together to protect freedom for all–whether it’s free speech, freedom of religion, the right to vote, or even the freedom to love.

”When the songstress learned that her song “Freedom” was selected by Morehouse College as the official theme song for the film festival, she felt overjoyed. “Being recognized by such an esteemed institution as Morehouse College to spread my freedom message has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my music career; I am deeply honored by and grateful for this experience.” Keri also expresses appreciation for members of the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, who will perform with her as background vocalists at MCHRFF on September 21.

“From scoring to soundtracks, music has always played a critical role in storytelling,” says Kara Walker, executive director of the MCHRFF. “This is the first year we’ve incorporated a musical element into the festival and are honored that Keri Nicole has gifted our festival with such a powerful song.” The Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival showcases short-to-full length documentary and feature films from creators around the globe that provoke discussions about immigration, race, gender identity, politics, health care, and law enforcement, along with many other human rights and social justice topics. Badges are now on sale for the in-person festival, September 20–24, as well as the 10-day virtual festival, scheduled for September 20–30, 2022.

About the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival

By promoting understanding and appreciation for world cultures, artistic and creative expression, and a commitment to global issues and social justice, the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) is an exciting opportunity to engage the College and connect with filmmakers, humanitarians, social justice organizations, and festival attendees from all over the world. For more information, visit morehousehumanrightsfilmfestival.com.

About the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta

Founded in 1990 by Freddie Hendricks, YEA is the south’s premiere African-American youth theatre company. The company is comprised of more than seventy (70) young people ranging from ages 8 to 24. Through many work sessions and rehearsals, the members of this dedicated ensemble are inspired, through the performing arts, to explore and express their feelings and concerns about the world within and around them. For more information, visit https://youthensemble.org.

