Dermatologicals Market News In Brief - Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (AMR) recently published a market research report, titled, "Dermatologicals Market by Disease (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Rosacea, Alopecia, and Others), Type (Prescription-based Drugs, and Over-the-Counter Drugs), and Route of Administration (Topical Administration, Oral Administration, and Parenteral Administration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global dermatologicals industry was accounted for $19.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $59.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Dermatologicals are drugs that are used to treat or prevent conditions related to the skin. Moreover, dermatological preparations are applied directly to the skin by topical application or are administered through the parenteral route. Furthermore, dermatologicals are taken through oral route to cure skin conditions. Some of the conditions that are treated using dermatologicals include psoriasis, rosacea, acne, and dermatitis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several dermatological clinics were closed due to strict regulations regarding social gathering and social distancing.

Moreover, the majority of the professional healthcare workers were diverted to treat Covid-19 patients.

The increase in the prevalence of skin diseases, awareness about skin diseases among individuals, and the rate of adoption of skin products have fueled the growth of the global skin products market. However, there are alternatives to acne treatment that are hindering market growth. On the contrary, the development of the pharmaceutical industry and the increase in medical expenses are expected to open up new opportunities for sellers in the future.

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC).

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Novartis AG

Leo Pharma A/S

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Organon & Co (Merck)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The Impact of Covid-19 on the Dermatology Product Market (Pre and Post Analysis)

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global leather goods market. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems around the world. The practice of dermatology is greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many hospitals and clinics have been renovated to increase their hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The implementation of the lockdown, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, led to a decrease in the number of patient visits for treatment during this disease. However, the practice of teledermatology is recommended in the current situation. In addition, various skin diseases such as urticarial, erythematous, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and purpuric are observed in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Moreover, rise in disposable income and development of the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing of dermatologicals are anticipated to drive growth of the dermatologicals market. In addition, expansion of many clinical studies on various types of products to evaluate their safety and efficacy propels the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, AbbVie, a pharmaceutical company, announced the positive result from the phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 trails to analyze the efficiency of upadacitinib in patient suffering from psoriatic arthritis and axial involvement. The result shows that patient with psoriatic arthritis demonstrate greater clinical response to upadacitinib, as compare to patient with axial involvement.

Rise in number of approval for dermatological products and increase in number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are the key factors that further boost growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for skin care products propel the growth of the market.

