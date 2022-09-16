Baby Diapers Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2021 to 2030

Baby Diapers Market 2021-2030

The baby diapers industry has been segmented based on product type, size, age group, expenditure type, distribution channel and region.

The baby diapers market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in working women participation, rise in disposable income, expansion of online sales channel driving market expansion.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

The global baby diapers market size was valued at $48,913.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $80,994.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% From 2021-2030

Baby diaper is one of the most emerging markets among the baby care products owing to increase in health awareness among the customers. Moreover, increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase baby diaper through online channels.

Technology and product innovations, surge in the number of working women, risein disposable income, and increase in birth rate drive the growth of the global baby diapers market. On the other hand, certain regulatory acts restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, product advancements and internet marketing are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

According to estimates, the per capita income in the next decade is expected to increase at a significant rate in the developing countries relative to developed countries. This has significant implications for growth of the baby diaper market. However, baby diaper create a great amount of environmental waste. Moreover, disposable diaper seem more efficient as compared to cloth diapers but their environment impact is devastating.

They form a sizeable portion of non -recyclable landfill waste and contains many harmful chemicals that are dispersed in the environment. Apart from the volume of waste, they also contain harmful substances like tributyltin (TBT), dioxins, adhesives, synthetic dyes, perfumes, sodium polyacrylate, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as xylene, ethyl benzene, toluene and dipentene. Hence, rising environmental issues owing to use of baby diaper restricts the growth of the baby diaper market.

Based on product type, the disposable diapers segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The cloth diapers segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on size, the medium (M) segment contributed to around half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the extra-large (XL) segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Key findings of the study:

○ By product type, the disposal diapers segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

○ Based on size, the medium (M) segment accounted for highest share in the baby diapers market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

○ Based on age group, the babies & young toddlers (6 to 18 Months) segment led the global baby diapers market demand in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

○ Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

○ By region, North America accounted for highest baby diapers market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

