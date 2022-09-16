Optimum Ventures Completes IP Survey on The Harry Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Ventures Ltd. (“Optimum” or the “Company”), announces that the Company has completed an induced polarization (IP) and magnetic geophysical surveying at The Harry Project within the "Golden Triangle "of Stewart BC, Canada

IP surveying has yielded new and important information that will help guide drilling and surface exploration work. This survey was carried out to outline known structures and uncover unknown structures due to overburden in the area. This has outlined areas of sulphide concentrations as well as areas of quartz – sulphide stock works. The final survey report has demonstrated the program's success by outlining numerous anomalies.

IP Survey Highlights (click to see map):

Twenty-seven chargeability anomalies (first to third order) have been identified, which are interpreted and presented in the attached map.

Drilling targets can now be selected from the first priority on the 2D sections for future exploration follow-up.

The east side of the Grid (L7E, L8E, and L9E), depict the strongest chargeability at both extents of the profiles.

The western profiles (L5E, L6E, and L11E) depict the strongest chargeability in the central parts of the sections

Discovery of new zone Ursula South

The first and second priority zones are relatively shallow compared to the third priority zone, which extends to a depth of more than 300m. Aside from anomalous zones, overall chargeability is in the high range, which reflects major amounts of pyrite and high sulphide percentage in the survey area. The chargeability zones are generally controlled by the sub-vertical faults.

The report states that “the IP resistivity models display a subsurface resistivity variation range from 200Ωm to 20000+Ωm. The survey area generally has low to moderate resistivity, and the range of resistivity shows the area's sedimentary and volcanic rock units. The resistivity sections resolved the distinct changes in resistivity from south to north along the parallel lines. Sub-horizontal contacts are mapped in this region and several sub-vertical faults are resolved, which extends from surface to a depth of more than 400m.”

The Company has completed several drill pads to:

Test a strong IP anomaly over the Golden Summit zone mineralization.

Test the mineralization on the Swann.

Test the mineralization on the BR located a short distance above the Swann.

Test the wide zone of mineralization on the Saw Cut zone.

Exploration is presently working at exposing the strike and dip of the Swann zone to aid in the azimuth and dip of drilling going forward. Drilling is expected to commence within the next couple of weeks. To date, the Company has sent approximately 1000 surface rock samples collected based on their sulphide content and talus fines, as well as Shaw drill core for assaying.

The Company has also selected representative grab samples from different zones for rush assaying to guide the continuing exploration. Assays are expected within a week.

Tyler Ross, CEO of the Company, states: "The Company is extremely pleased with the progress achieved by our contractors on this project. I would like to thank geologist Alex Walus who has located and identified numerous new showings, Hardline Exploration, and K-6 Consulting, for conducting a highly successful program. The ongoing work is expanding on the strike extensions of new structures through mapping, saw-cut, and Shaw core sampling of new zones and continued sampling in exposure areas after snow melt. We are excited to start receiving assays, and to start a drill program to not only test IP anomalies but to test new zones as well as enlarge on the success of drilling on the Swann zone."

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E Kruchkowski supervised the exploration on behalf of the Company on this property. He is not independent of the Company as he is a director of Optimum.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca .

Qualified Persons

Mr. Edward Kruchkowski P.Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors and registered in the Provinces of British Columbia is the "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

