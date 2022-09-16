Mondelēz International Commissions Third-Party Racial Equity Audit

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced it has commissioned a third-party racial equity audit as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”).

Conducted by WilmerHale LLP, a law firm with deep civil rights expertise and extensive experience conducting these audits across industries, the audit will seek input from a range of stakeholders as part of the review, which will cover U.S. and Canadian aspects of the Company’s business. The audit will include DEI goals and initiatives, marketing strategies, political contributions, and environmental and sustainability programs. Mondelēz International plans to publish a report on the results upon completion of the audit.

“As the global snacking leader, Mondelēz International is committed to measuring and assessing our ongoing DEI efforts to ensure credible progression towards our long-standing commitments,” said Paulette Alviti, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Mondelēz International. “Our focus on DEI drives innovation, growth and is important to our colleagues and all our stakeholders.”

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.