Fitness Trackers Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $62,128 million by 2023 - Report by AMR

Fitness Trackers Market 2017-2023

The report segments the global fitness tracker market on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography.

Rise in propensity of consumers towards technology in daily life for ease of living, owing to increase in health concerns augments the preference for fitness trackers.” — Biswa Sinha

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Fitness Trackers Market by Device Type, Display Type, Sales Channel, and Compatibility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global fitness trackers market size was valued at $17,907 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $62,128 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2017 to 2023. North America dominated the global fitness trackers market in 2016, accounting for one-third share of the total revenue.

Fitness trackers are utility devices, which record and measure data related to fitness activities such as distance covered walking & running, heart beat monitoring, sleep pattern tracking, and others. Increase in fitness consciousness among consumers and rapid rise in per capita disposable income are expected to boost demand for fitness trackers.

Surge in adoption of fitness trackers in fitness centers is anticipated to drive the growth of fitness trackers market during the forecast period. Rise in online sales of fitness trackers is one of the major factors that propels the growth of the market, owing to the fact that this channel makes products easily available for consumers across various regions. Correspondingly, offline sales platform provides tangible demonstration of the product, which leads to augmenting promotion and product awareness.

Smartwatch segment is dominating the fitness trackers market, in terms of value, owing to rise in consumer preference for smartwatches, owing to its advantages such as smartphone notifications monitoring, customizable user interface, and activity tracking features.

iOS segment in the global fitness trackers market is witnessing exponential growth, as fitness trackers with iOS have unique apps and user interference, which have increased the sales of iOS powered devices. Correspondingly, the android wear segment is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the dominant presence of android phones.

Online sales segment is anticipated to increase sales of fitness tackers, owing to some of the noteworthy benefits of online shopping for consumers such as attractive deals, ease of shopping, and faster shipping.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for about more than half of the share of the global fitness tracker market in 2016. Change in lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers are expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Major players in the fitness tracker market are focusing on new product development to gain a strong foothold in the market. Key players profiled in the report include Fitbit Inc., Google LLP., Apple Inc., Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables, Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple Inc.

Key findings of the Fitness Trackers Market:

○ In terms of value, the smartwatch segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

○ North America is expected to dominate, registering highest CAGR of 18.9% in terms of value.

○ Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth in demand throughout 2023, growing at a CAGR 21.2% of in terms of value.

○ Colored display segment is anticipated to dominate global fitness tracker market registering CAGR of 19.9%.

○ The online platforms segment is estimated to account for more than half of the share of the total market in 2016.

○ China and Japan collectively accounted for more than half of the total Asia-Pacific fitness trackers market in 2016.

○ In the global fitness trackers market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5%, in terms of value.

