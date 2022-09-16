Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of nanotechnology in coatings and food industries is a major factor boosting revenue growth of global flow imaging microscopy market

Market Size – USD 31.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in the field of biotechnology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global flow imaging microscopy market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of nanotechnology in various end-use industries, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing focus on product quality improvement. Flow imaging microscopy is a type of particle analyzing technique, and is also known as flow imaging particle analyzer or dynamic image analysis. This method helps to identify particles in a sample depending on their size, distribution, shape, roughness, symmetry, and color. This technique examines the sample under a microscope, takes images of each magnified particle present in that sample, and then characterizes each particle through various measurements.

Increasing application of nanotechnology in wastewater treatment, and in food and beverages and cosmetology, as well as rising focus on nanoparticles imaging for drug discovery and delivery have increased requirements for more efficient, faster, and dynamic imaging techniques, which is fueling revenue growth of the global flow imaging microscopy market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Flow Imaging Microscopy market along with crucial statistical data about the Flow Imaging Microscopy market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players operating in the market are Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. This acquisition helped Yokogawa Electric Corporation to expand the portfolio of cell observation solutions offered by its life innovation division, and strengthen its position in the bioeconomy market.

Large biomolecule segment is expected to register a 7.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on biologics-based formulation development, regulation to examine subvisible particles in biologics for maintaining safety and increase quality of drugs.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing application of nanotechnology and implementation of government regulations to improve quality of end-products in pharmaceutical and food industries are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Flow Imaging Microscopy industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule

Small Biomolecules

Liquid & Viscous Samples

Microfibers and Nano Fibers

Others

Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Water Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Research & Academia

Metal Manufacturing

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Flow Imaging Microscopy Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Flow Imaging Microscopy market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Flow Imaging Microscopy market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Flow Imaging Microscopy market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

