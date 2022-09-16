Prefilled Safety Devices Market to Incur Considerable Upsurge During 2022-2028 | Retractable Technologies Inc, Becton

Prefilled Safety Devices Trend

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prefilled Safety Devices Market Report 2028 is a thorough examination of the current state of the Prefilled Safety Devices Market. With an emphasis on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications, and industrial chain analysis, it offers a concise overview of the market. The analysis on the Prefilled Safety Devices market offers a look at the global market, covering business trends, recent market changes, and the competitive environment.Data on the capabilities, output, corporate profiles, product portfolios, and financials of the top rivals in the worldwide market are provided by the competition research. The report includes research on key development trends, sales channel analysis, downstream demand analysis, and upstream raw material analysis. The investment opportunity sectors are also covered in the research report on the Prefilled Safety Devices market.

Prefilled safety devices refer to the development of technology in the conventional form of syringes, wherein the needles are developed with safety mechanism to prevent needle stick or any other needle-associated injuries. These needles are designed and manufactured in such a way that it does not harm the recipient as well as prevents the exposure of health-workers towards susceptible risks and harmful infections. These syringes have needles that can be retracted after use, which enables safe disposal of needles and prevents misuse of the used syringes. Moreover, syringes with protective shields are also available.

The Prefilled Safety Devices Industry Report identifies numerous important market participants and provides information on their competitive strategies and partnerships. A two-dimensional representation of the market is presented in the thorough study. The reader may determine the manufacturer's presence in the Prefilled Safety Devices industry by understanding the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and the production by manufacturers throughout the projected period of 2022 to 2028.

Prefilled Safety Devices Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016, worldwide, around 16 billion injections are given annually, out of which around 90% of the injections are given in curative conditions. The unsafe usage of syringes is observed worldwide, especially in emerging economies, which leads to infection amongst healthcare professionals and patients. Unsafe syringe usage can cause hemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg and Ebola viruses, malaria, and others. Increasing awareness about use of prefilled safety devices is expected to boost the global prefilled safety devices market growth over the forecast period.

According to the statistics published by WHO, 2012, unsafe syringe usage leads to around 1.3 million early deaths annually, direct medical costs of US$ 535 million, and cumulative loss of 26 million years of life. Furthermore, needle stick injuries are uncommon but still pose a potential problem which can prove to be serious and are also responsible for passing above mentioned diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 385,000 needle stick injuries occur annually among healthcare workers in the U.S. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization estimates, unsafe injections are expected to lead to 9 million years of life lost by 2030, which indicates the need to employ safe injection practices. These factors are expected to drive the global prefilled safety devices market growth over the forecast period.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲: Retractable Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Axel Bio Corporation, DMC Medical Limited, Sol-Millennium, Medigard Limited, Smiths Medical Inc., Globe Medical Tech, Inc., and UltiMed, Inc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prefilled Safety Devices Market are as follows:

– History Year: 2017-2022

– Base Year: 2021

– Estimated Year: 2022

– Forecast Year 2022 to 2028

Detailed Segmentation:

The global prefilled safety devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, mechanism, end user, and region.

By Product Type -

Retractable Needle

Safety Syringe

Syringe with Protective Shield

Syringe with Retractable Needle

Manual

Automated

Safety Hypodermic Needle

Others

By Mechanism -

Active

Passive

Others

By End User -

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

In its most recent study, Coherent Market Insights provides a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Prefilled Safety Devices market, presenting historical demand assessments from 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2022 to 2028, on the basis of product (3-part differential analyzers, 5-part differential analyzers, and others), modality (standalone and point of care), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and blood banks), across seven key region.

