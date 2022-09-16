NV5 Acquires KMK Technologies, Strengthens Building Technology Solutions

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired KMK Technologies, LLC. (KMK), a provider of technology design and consulting services. KMK serves public and private sector clients that require advanced audiovisual, lighting, security, and IT systems for their facilities. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.



“KMK has designed the building technology infrastructure for numerous high-profile projects, and we look forward to integrating these capabilities into our Buildings and Clean Energy business. NV5’s ability to deliver both MEP and technology design provides a competitive advantage on projects requiring integrated technical capabilities, and the acquisition of KMK strengthens NV5’s position as a leader in building systems design and consulting,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5.

“We are pleased to welcome KMK to the NV5 team as it strengthens our technology design and consulting capabilities,” said Ben Heraud, COO of Buildings and Clean Energy Solutions at NV5.

About KMK Technologies

Headquartered in Monroeville, NJ, KMK engineers serve facility owners and architects through world-class technology consulting and specialize in the design of audiovisual, security, Lighting, and IT infrastructure.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

