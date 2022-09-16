BJ's Wholesale Club Now Accepts Online SNAP EBT Payments Chainwide

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announces that SNAP EBT payments will be accepted across all of its clubs, chainwide, when members use their card at checkout on BJs.com or the BJ's mobile app. What's more, SNAP EBT payments can be used on BJs.com with their convenient shopping options such as free pickup, shipping, and same-day delivery.

"Over the course of the last few months, we've been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in," Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We're excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members."

When using their SNAP EBT cards to shop online at BJs.com or the BJ's mobile app, members have the option of selecting from multiple delivery methods including free pickup, shipping, and same-day delivery. Additionally, members can split payments at checkout and use both their EBT card and their debit or credit card to best suit their lifestyle.

"EBT payment options afford our members the time and money saving benefits that we know they love and expect from BJ's," said Schwartz. "When using our app or shopping online, BJ's is here to help make shopping easier and more convenient for our members' busy lifestyles."

To learn more about how to use SNAP EBT payment solutions when shopping on BJs.com or the BJ's mobile app, visit https://www.bjs.com/help/ebt/.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 230 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

