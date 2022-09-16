Medical Electrodes Market To Be Valued At US$ 1,399.8 Mn by 2028

Medical Electrodes Trend

Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, sinusitis, and body ache are some diseases and health conditions that can be treated with help of medical electrodes.

The global medical electrodes market was valued at US$ 1,027.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,399.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2028.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲: 3M Company,Ambu A/S,Cognionics Inc.,CONMED Corporation,CooperSurgical Inc.,Dymedix Diagnostics,Koninklijke Philips NV,Medtronic PLC,Natus Medical Incorporated,Nihon Kohden Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Rising incidence of neurological & cardiovascular disorders and growing geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive growth of the global medical electrodes market. Increasing neurological conditions will lead to increased research on neurophysiological pathways, which in turn lead to higher adoption or demand for medical electrodes worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. (aged 65 years or older) had Alzheimer's disease, and this number is expected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.

While, according to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people living with Alzheimer's in America is increasing rapidly. More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2022.

Detailed Segmentation:

► Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Product Type:

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

► Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Usability:

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

► Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Modality Type:

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

► Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (BAEPs)

Other Modality Types

► Global Medical Electrodes Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Neurophysiology

Sleep Disorders

Intraoperative Monitoring

Other Applications

