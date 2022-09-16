Synthetic Fiber Market | China is Projected to be the Fastest-Growing Market During the Forecast Period

Synthetic Fiber Market

Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive key players fuel the growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive key players fuel the growth of the China synthetic fiber market. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment held the major share in 2019. By application, the building & construction segment would remain lucrative by 2027.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the China synthetic fiber market was pegged at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $26.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The China synthetic fiber market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the China synthetic fiber market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the China synthetic fiber market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The building & construction segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global China synthetic fiber market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global China synthetic fiber industry include China Jushi Co. Ltd., Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd., Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Rockwool China, Shuhai Huali Advanced Material Co. Ltd., Jia He Taizhou Glass Fiber Co. Ltd., Changzhou Tianma Group Co. Ltd.

The China synthetic fiber market is analyzed across fiber type and application. By fiber type, the polymer non-woven segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the China synthetic fiber market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the China synthetic fiber market

• Post-sales support and free customization

