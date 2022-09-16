Rugged Tablet Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Rugged Tablet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the rugged tablet market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global rugged tablet market size reached US$ 931.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,468.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Rugged tablets refer to smart handheld computing devices designed to sustain extreme and harsh environmental conditions. They are manufactured using waterproof cases, hardened glass, reinforced frames, toughened skins and soft corner bumpers. These wireless devices provide enhanced mobility, security, battery life, display, resistance to water and vibrations. In comparison to the traditionally used devices, rugged tablets have improved connectivity, speed, camera and are lightweight. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as construction, manufacturing, medical, energy, transportation, military and defense.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global rugged tablet market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the military and defense industries. Rugged tablets are widely adopted for mission planning, vehicle and equipment tracking, transmission tracking and access to real-time information. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of rugged tablets with bulletproof casings, are providing thrust to the market growth. These tablets are toughened and can survive drops, intense rain, heat, cold, dust, bullets and provide enhanced durability and reliability. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of android operating systems in the product, along with increasing product demand from the construction industry for inventory tracking and management, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Rugged Tablet Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the rugged tablet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AAEON Technology Inc. (Asus and ShuoYang Technology Co. Ltd.)

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Dt Research Inc.

• Getac Technology Corporation

• Hp Inc.

• Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)

• Leonardo DRS Inc.

• MobileDemand

• MilDef Group AB

• NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global rugged tablet market based on type, operating system, distribution channel, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Fully Rugged Tablets

• Semi Rugged Tablets

• Ultra-Rugged Tablets

Breakup by Operating System:

• Windows

• Android

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Energy

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Transportation and Logistics

• Public Safety

• Retail

• Medical

• Government

• Military and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

