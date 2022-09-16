Community Development: Over 160 Graduates Ready to Improve Communities After Training on the Tools for Life
Over 160 educators, community developers, and others graduated from powerful tools for life training and are now ready to change society
Everyone needs this knowledge!”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, a Volunteer Minister graduation was hosted at Castle Kyalami were 160 teachers, school principals, university lecturers, and national government representatives all graduated from the powerful life skills program known as the Tools for Life. The graduates were one for one grateful and proud to be given such potent and life-changing knowledge and there was extreme excitement in the room as was evident in the fact that virtually every attendee expressed how they are ready to create sustainable livelihoods.
— Deputy Principal of a Soshanguve Primary School
The event began with a warm welcome from the Public Affairs Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Sandile Hlayisi who stated “It is in our power to bring change to our communities, that is the spirit of Ubuntu, and may we never forget it”. The crowd was in very high spirits throughout and extremely proud to be officially appointed as Volunteer Ministers.
The Tools for Life program is delivered by the well-known NPO, Scientology Volunteer Ministers to all members of Society at no cost. The training consists of various practical courses that address everything from communications, conflict resolution, and how to improve learning to handling drug abuse, children, achieving goals, and more.
A Deputy Principal of a Primary School in Soshanguve was very excited to graduate and said, “I have gained so much from the Tools for Life. I have seen the application of these tools all over and my life is just improving, I can resolve conflicts, I can communicate, study better and so much more. Everyone needs this knowledge!”
A group of teachers from a special school called uSisolwethu Special School came to graduate together. They were in high spirits and full of plans for the future and agreed that they now want to use this knowledge to change conditions in their school and community.
The leader of the group said, “These tools have helped us tremendously! Especially the one about children, it was utterly eye-opening. This taught us how to actually deal with children because quite frankly there is not a lot of good information out there regarding this.”
She further added, “I have to deal with all types of challenges with my students, their life challenges. We deal with students of all ages and by the time they come to my school, it is usually because they have had a very difficult childhood and now we have to help them repair the damage. I was having a very difficult time with it. But since doing the Tools for Life, everything changed. I can already see the difference in the school.”
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers also vowed to continue training more people on this skills program that has proven effective in equipping individuals from any sector to improve the conditions they face in life.
