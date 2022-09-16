Data Center Automation Industry

High use of internet based applications is forecast to offer ample of opportunities to the players operating in the data center automation market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Data Center Automation Market to Reach USD 32.5 Billion by 2030 - In-depth analysis of the current trends ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The data center automation industry was valued at $4.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $32.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.32% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global XXXX market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is the fastest growing segment for the data center automation market, and is projected to keep its hold on the market in the coming years. Moreover, the BFSI sector has been implementing data center automation as it eliminates faults from manual processes and improves the synchronization between IT operations and IT security.

Analysis of customer developments, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved by efficiently managing data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases pressure on banks to become more responsive and efficient. Furthermore, banks need to augment their resources and infrastructure and improve their operational efficiency. Thus, to address the above issues, banks are implementing data center technology to offer services such as mobile banking, ATM services, online banking, and others.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2108

Some of the key data center automation industry players profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc. This study includes data center automation market share, trends, data center automation market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2108

Key Findings of the Study

• On the basis of component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the data center automation market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020 of the data center automation market share.

• On the basis of operating environment segment, the windows segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, linux and other open-source OS segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of region, the data center automation industry was dominated by North America in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Sensor Data Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.