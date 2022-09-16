Indonesia Skin Care Products Market Major Keyplayers ! L'Oréal Group, PT Martina BertoTbk, Mandom Brands , Kino

International skin care brands and cosmetics, and surge in the women population are expected to drive the growth of the global Indonesia skin care

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia skin care products market generated$9.10 billion in 2018, and is projected reach $18.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in consciousness about appearance, personal well-being, & grooming among people, rise in the exposure with international skin care brands and cosmetics, and surge in the women population are expected to drive the growth of the global Indonesia skin care products market. Based on demographics, the female segment held the largest market share in 2018.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia skin care products market generated$9.10 billion in 2018, and is projected reach $18.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in consciousness about appearance, personal well-being, and grooming among people, rise in the exposure with international skin care brands and cosmetics, and surge in the women population are expected to drive the growth of the global Indonesia skin care products market. On the other hand, irritations and inflammations caused by overuse of cosmetic products are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, significant upsurge in the adoption of naturally-derived skin care products is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

In 2017, Indonesia recorded 25% rise in registration of local cosmetic companies, majorly the small- and medium-scale enterprises, owing to the government support for the growth of the Indonesia skin care products industry. Hence, currently the total industries are more then 76,095, which are small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the government is focusing on this industry as evidenced in the President Direction (Indonesian: Perpres) No. 14 Year 2015 about National Development Core Planning Year 2015-2035 in which cosmetic and traditional medicine industries are becoming diversified national economic backbones

Despite various promotional and marketing efforts by domestic brands in years, global brands, be it locally manufactured or imported, still dominate skin care products sales in Indonesia. The superiority of such brands is difficult to break as skin care products have specific target customers and they tend to be loyal to a particular brand. They cannot easily switch to other products even if the competitors provide equal or better quality. The nation has 12–15% out of the entire population in the middle-to-high income range. These consumers, who predominantly reside in large cities, can afford to buy high-end imported products. For this specific group, quality, brand image, and being top-of-trends are among the major aspects considered while purchasing skin care products

Indonesia has witnessed rapid growth of shopping malls over last 10 years. In the capital Jakarta alone, more than 100 shopping centers have been registered. More than 10% of them are intended for high-end or luxury imported products. This is anticipated to presents remunerative opportunities for European brands, which are regarded as expensive but come with top-notch quality, and are hence highly desirable. Rise in women population in the country coupled with higher inclination toward naturally derived skin care products are further anticipated to boost the Indonesia skin care products market opportunity during Indonesia skin care products market forecast period.

The key players operating in the Indonesia skin care products market are the Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Groupe Rocher, L'Oréal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, PT Kino Indonesia Tbk, PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk, PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation and Unilever Indonesia.

Key findings of the study

By type, the face care segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By demographics, male segment is anticipated to fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By age group, generation X segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

