Liwa Supriyanti, Director of Gunung Prisma, Attended the Building of the Kubang Karang Tengah Cibadak Bridge
To preserve and protect its immediate communities, Yayasan Sehati Gerak Bersama has rebuilt a bridge that connects three of the main Karang Tengah villages.JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – In an attempt to take measures to preserve and protect its immediate communities, Yayasan Sehati Gerak Bersama has rebuilt a bridge that connects three of the main Karang Tengah villages in the Cibadak District, West Java. This bridge serves as a connection between the local communities and aims to enhance the villager’s livelihoods by acting as an economic driver for them. In conjunction with Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day, this rebuilding project attended by Liwa Supriyanti, director of Gunung Prisma, acts as a catalyst for conversations and actions amongst businesses to make more contributions to their immediate communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Connecting Local Communities and Enhancing Livelihoods
After months of disconnection between the three Karang Tengah villages in the Cibadak District – Kaum Kidal, Kubang, and Benda – after the collapse of their previous infrastructure, the villagers of Kampung Kubang now have a new bridge. The erection of the Kubang Karang Tengah Cibadak Bridge, which is 40m-long by 120cm-wide will effectively enhance the mobility of the villagers and allow children to safely go to school, and adults to shorten the time taken to head to work or shop for necessities. By providing immediate and secure access between Kampung Kidul and Kampung Benda, this bridge will add strategic value from financial, academic and social perspectives.
As the director of Gunung Prisma, the largest shareholder of one of the biggest, privately-owned vertically integrated steel companies in Indonesia, Liwa Supriyanti supports the efforts of Yayasan Sehati Gerak Bersama to make the official inauguration of this bridge possible. Working alongside the Community and Volunteers for Flood and Landslide Disaster Management and volunteers from the community, the building project was a success – with the bridge being officially open for use by the Regent of Sukabumi, Marwan Hamami, on the 24th of August 2022. The building of this new bridge, which was attended by Liwa, was constructed with high-quality metal supplies such as plate iron, wide flange iron, and elbow iron.
Rebuilding a Community Resilient Against Disruption
Prior to the construction of the Kubang Karang Tengah Cibadak Bridge, its predecessor bridge had collapsed, disrupting everyday activities, and, in turn, the livelihoods of the villagers. Given that droughts and flooding were a predominant phenomenon in the area, the absence of a stable and robust bridge also proved treacherous for the people. With the inauguration of the bridge, however, the villagers now no longer have to take inconvenient or dangerous routes to access the other villages.
“We are grateful for the opportunity presented to us to support agencies that are just as committed to the infrastructure development of the village as we are. We hope that with this new bridge, the villager’s mobility is enhanced, and children and adults alike can go about their day safely and efficiently,” expressed Liwa Supriyanti.
Striving to preserve and protect the communities and environments, Gunung Prisma as well as Liwa Supriyanti hopes that such CSR initiatives will radically transform the communities for the better and ensure an enhanced future.
About Gunung Prisma
Gunung Prisma is one of the largest trading companies in Indonesia, collaborating with over 25 suppliers from Asian countries. As the leading steel trading company, Gunung Prisma provides a stream of solutions for global clients including, integrated sourcing, delivery, and financing. For more information, please visit: https://www.gunungprisma.com/
About Liwa Supriyanti
Liwa Supriyanti is an entrepreneur and business leader who has years of experience in the Chemical & Steel Trading industry. Working closely with key regional figureheads and global thought leaders, she currently serves as the Director for Gunung Prisma in Indonesia. For more information, please visit: https://liwasupriyanti.com/
Antonius Liu
Gunung Capital
email us here