Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market info Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market seg

Global non-contact thermometer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.42 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the non-contact thermometer market include Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, Cardinal Health (Medtronic), Microlife Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market- by Application Type (Ear, Forehead and Multifunction), End-User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Stores), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1182

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global non-contact thermometer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.42 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

For convenience and speed, a non-contact thermometer is an ideal option. It is, however, divided into different varieties based on its intended usage and function. There are two types of non-contact thermometers: tympanic thermometers and non-contact thermometers. The non-contact thermometer measures and displays the temperature of the forehead on the back screen. It also offers the advantage of measuring the temperature of the forehead from a wider distance than a tympanic thermometer. Since the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, non-contact thermometers have become a common tool for conducting thermal screenings in high-density regions. Many organizations and enterprises, including restaurants, movie theatres, supermarkets, and even corporations and their corporate offices, utilize them to test for the fever to limit their exposure to COVID-19. Non-contact thermometers allow users to take their forehead temperature without touching their skin.

The market for non-contact thermometers is expanding due to several factors, including urbanization, growing economies, and increased public awareness of the dangers of the contact-based transmission of infectious diseases. The market for non-contact thermometers is predicted to experience profitable growth prospects due to the rise in the elderly population and the prevalence of infectious diseases. Additionally, these thermometers' capacity to monitor temperatures precisely, even at a distance, doctors’ and patients' increased awareness of cutting-edge technology, and the rising popularity of home healthcare goods contribute to the market's expansion. The combat against COVID-19 is making good use of non-contact thermometers. It facilitates speedy and secure screening of those with fever, which is the primary sign of COVID-19. As a result, cross-contamination is reduced, and safety is increased in the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Technological developments, life-threatening illness outbreaks, and rising consumer awareness of non-contact thermometers propel the global non-contact thermometers market. Rising healthcare costs, the demand for safe and quick screening procedures, and the increased spread of viruses through contact with sick people contribute to the market's expansion. The need for non-contact thermometers is also projected to increase as the older population chooses home care options over hospital visits.

North America is anticipated to majorly contribute to the non-contact thermometer market over the forecast years. The market for non-contact thermometers will be driven by factors such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases, the growing elderly population, technological advancements enabling accurate temperature measurements without contact, the ability of these thermometers to measure from a distance without physical contact, the accessibility of healthcare products, and the high demand for screening methods enabling quick detection of fever. In addition, the Asia Pacific non-contact thermometer market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The non-contact thermometer market in the area is anticipated to be driven by developing economies, fast urbanization, bettering healthcare technology, and an increase in infectious diseases.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1182

Major market players operating in the non-contact thermometer market include Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, Cardinal Health (Medtronic), Microlife Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Geratherm Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, Braun GmbH, AccuMed, A&D Medical Manufacturers, Exergen Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BPL Medical Technologies, American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Eco4US, Equinox, Koogeek, Metene, Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co. Ltd., Microlife, Occobaby, Preve Precision, TempIR, Puruizt, Relief care, Tecnimed, and Thermomedics Inc. among others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2021, Fitgo announced the release of a new line of non-contact thermometers equipped with cutting-edge technology. These new thermometers have a backlit display, a fever warning, memory remembers, and other advanced features.

• In February 2020, when the coronavirus was at its peak and there was significant demand for these thermometers, Xiaomi announced the release of its new non-contact thermometer. The Bencon non-contact Thermometer can record temperature with an accuracy of 0.2 degrees in less than a second.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1182

Market Segments

Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Application Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Ear

• Forehead

• Multifunction

Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Stores

Global Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Non-Contact Thermometer Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global non-contact thermometer market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends in the non-contact thermometer market

 To analyze the non-contact thermometer market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the non-contact thermometer market value (US$Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the non-contact thermometer market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1182