India Exotic Vegetables Market Size, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

The India exotic vegetables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Exotic Vegetables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India Exotic Vegetables market share. The India exotic vegetables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

Exotic vegetables are grown in their non-native lands. The seeds are grown and imported in favorable weather and climatic conditions. They are commercially produced in net or poly houses and greenhouses and retailed at higher prices than the native ones. Some commonly available exotic vegetables include parsley, celery, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, baby corn, asparagus, bell peppers, etc. They can be consumed raw and are also extensively added to curries, dishes, soups, multicuisine salads, and garnishes to enhance the aesthetic flavor and appeal of the product. Exotic vegetables are a rich basis of essential fibers, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and can aid in managing weight and various medical ailments.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Exotic Vegetables Market Trends:

The emerging food and beverage (F&B) sector across the country is primarily fueling the India exotic vegetables market. Besides this, the growing product popularity in quick service, cafés, and fine-dine restaurants to provide consumers with authentic and unique dishes and delicacies is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating demand for exotic vegetables with higher nutritional content, owing to the rising health consciousness among the masses, and the increasing utilization of innovative hydroponics technologies for sustainable cultivation are also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the escalating consumer participation in home-cooking activities for events and social gatherings is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expansion of social media and e-commerce platforms and the inflating brand endorsements with celebrities are expected to propel the India exotic vegetables market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India exotic vegetables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India exotic vegetables market on the basis of variety, sector, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Variety:

• Mushrooms-Button

• Sweet Corn

• Baby Potatoes

• Cherry Tomatoes

• Broccoli

• Coloured Capsicum

• Zucchini

• Lettuce

• Purple Cabbage

• Others

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised Sector

• Unorganised Sector

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Unorganised Retail Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

