Thin-Film Battery Market Size, Companies Analysis 2022-2027, Stimulated by Rising Demand for Smart Connected Devices

Thin-Film Battery Market Application

The global thin-film battery market is primarily driven by the growing usage of smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the global thin-film battery market size reached US$ 463.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,917.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 28.99% during 2022-2027. Thin-film battery refers to a form of solid-state battery that is designed with both solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte. In terms of technology, it can be segmented into thin-film lithium, thin-film lithium polymer, zinc-based thin-film, etc. These thin-film battery models consist of cathode and anode and have a layered electrode material that improves the overall performance of the battery and enhances its ability to function in several ranges. They are cost-effective, leave smaller footprints, have a high energy density, and are lightweight. As a result, thin film battery variants are extensively utilized in smart cards, wireless sensor network systems, medical applications, smart wearables, portable electronics, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating adoption of wireless sensors across the globe, owing to the technological advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) integrated devices, is primarily driving the thin-film battery market. Besides this, the escalating usage of smartwatches and fitness bands is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding utilization of smart cards and e-cards across the transportation and government sectors is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of miniaturizing mobile phones, tablets, watches, laptops, etc., and the development of compact medical devices are expected to propel the thin-film battery market over the forecasted period.

Thin-Film Battery Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the thin-film battery market on the basis of technology, battery type, voltage type, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• Thin-Film Lithium

• Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

• Zinc-Based Thin-Film

• Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Rechargeable

• Disposable

Breakup by Voltage Type:

• Below 1.5V

• 5V to 3V

• Above 3V

Breakup by Application:

• Smart Cards and RFID

• Medical Applications

• Smart Wearables

• Wireless Sensor Network Systems

• Portable Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

