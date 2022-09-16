Carper Statement on Pending Senate Consideration of the Kigali Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the announcement that the Senate will vote next week to proceed to consider the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global treaty to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

“I’m beyond pleased that the Senate is on the precipice of considering the Kigali Amendment. In ratifying this agreement, the United States will join 137 other nations to phase down the use of these powerful greenhouse gases. Importantly, Kigali ratification will finally allow U.S. heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration manufacturers to access international markets, resulting in massive economic benefits and job creation. As the original author of the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act with Senator Kennedy, I look forward to voting for ratification of the Kigali Amendment and urge all of my colleagues to join me.”

ECONOMIC BENEFITS OF RATIFICATION

It is estimated that implementing the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act paired with the ratification of the Kigali Amendment will generate $38.8 billion in investment in the U.S. economy by 2027 while creating 150,000 direct and indirect American jobs and increasing U.S. heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration exports by at least 25 percent in that same period.

###