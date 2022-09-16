Casino Gaming Equipment Market: Worldwide Industry Share, Key Vendors, Growth and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Casino gaming equipment market by product type, installation, and mode of operation: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027,” the global casino gaming equipment market was valued $11,026.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,191.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue casino gaming equipment market opportunity of $3,641.6 million from 2021 to 2027. Rise in number of casinos, growth in demand for electronic gaming systems, and increase in preference for slot machines propels the casino gaming equipment market trends.

Rise in number of casino establishments as a result of liberalization is one of the key factors for growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and new product developments are expected to gain consumer attention. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the global casino gaming equipment market

Rise in disposable income among consumers, especially in developing countries, has created a positive growth impact on the casino gaming equipment industry. The number of consumers visiting casinos has gained momentum in recent past. As a consequence, number of casino establishments have increased, creating high demand for casino equipment. Furthermore, substantial technological innovations in electronic gaming machines have generated great opportunities for manufacturers. Moreover, governments across several countries have liberalized the concept of casinos. This has also helped to generate high casino gaming equipment market growth for manufacturers.

Key findings of the study

By type, the slot machine segment was the highest contributor to the casino gaming equipment market size, with $4,479.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $5,129.80 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

By installation, the installed inside casino segment was the highest contributor to the market with $7,001.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8,117.0 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By category, the floor mounted segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $6,801.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7,937.0 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The slot machines segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product type, the slot machines segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global casino gaming equipment market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Slot machines are extremely popular in the casino and gambling spaces across the globe. This factor propels the segment growth. The video poker machines segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

The installed inside casino segment to retain its top share during the forecast period-

Based on installation, the installed inside casino segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global casino gaming equipment market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, due to the expansion of existing casinos and opening of new casinos in both new and existing jurisdictions. Simultaneously, the installed outside casino segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in popularity of casino gaming has led to numerous casino setups installed outside casinos, such as shopping malls, play zone areas and resorts. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2027, holding more than one-third of the global casino gaming equipment market, owing to increasing popularity of casino and gambling in the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the legalization of gambling activities and increasing disposable income among consumers.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Playags, Inc.

Incredible Technologies, Inc.

International Game Technology Plc

Everi Holdings Inc.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Euro Games Technology Ltd.

Gamebridge Casino Equipment

Jackpot Digital Inc

Matsui Gaming Machine Co., Ltd.

The Novomatic Ag Group

