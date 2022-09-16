All Year Cooling and Heating is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Thomas Smith of Weston, Florida, president of All Year Cooling and Heating

Thomas Smith, president of All Year Cooling and Heating, featured in Authority Magazine on the topic “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.”

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Smith, the president of All Year Cooling and Heating, was featured in Authority Magazine in an interview discussing the topic “Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Thomas Smith was a natural choice to be interviewed by Authority Magazine. He is a successful businessman and entrepreneur and the president of All Year Cooling and Heating, South Florida’s #1 choice for same-day AC service and installation. Thomas Smith is also a philanthropist and active volunteer in the Weston, Florida area through his charity work with many organizations, including Project We Care.

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

In the interview, Thomas Smith talks about what led him to choose his career path, an interesting story while leading All Year Cooling and Heating, who has helped him along the way, as well as the importance of businesses having diverse teams and how to improve inclusivity and representation. On the subject of creating an equitable society, Mr. Smith remarked: “There are a few key steps we must take to create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. First, we need to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities. This means providing equal access to education, employment, and resources. Second, we need to recognize and celebrate diversity. This means valuing different cultures and backgrounds and respecting the unique contributions that each individual can bring to our society. Finally, we need to stand up against discrimination in all its forms. We need to speak out against hate speech and bigotry, and work together to create a more just and tolerant world for everyone.”

Thomas Smith went on to discuss a wide range of questions on leadership, the role of a CEO, some of the myths about being an executive, how to create a fantastic work culture, and what it takes to be an executive. Replying to the question, “Which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive,” Mr. Smith answered: “I think that everyone has the potential to be a successful executive, but it takes a special type of person to truly excel in this role. To be a successful executive, you need to be able to think strategically, handle stress well, and make decisions quickly. You also need to be a strong leader and have excellent communication skills. If you don’t have these traits, then I would advise against aspiring to be an executive.”

To read the interview in full, please visit https://medium.com/authority-magazine/thomas-smith-of-all-year-cooling-and-heating-5-things-i-wish-someone-told-me-before-i-became-a-ceo-3fffea3eacdd

To find out more about All Year Cooling and Heating, please visit www.allyearcooling.com

About Thomas Smith, president of All Year Cooling and Heating

Thomas Smith is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who is currently the President of All Year Cooling and Heating, a prominent air conditioning repair and installation company in South Florida. Thomas was born and raised in the South Florida area and now resides in Weston, Florida. Thomas Smith is a highly effective leader, and his passion for providing excellent customer service and producing high-quality work has inspired his staff to follow in his footsteps, allowing All Year Cooling and Heating to develop from a modest business to a thriving operation.

Thomas Smith has decades of expertise and understanding in the industry, allowing him to teach others and build a team that provides exceptional service in a very competitive sector. Thomas, who lives in Weston, Florida, appreciates the value of air conditioning in the hot, humid climate of South Florida. He makes himself available to his customers at all hours of the day and night, and the All Year Cooling and Heating crew offers same-day installations and free estimates. Trane, Ruud, York, and Goodman are just a few of the brands Thomas Smith and his team can install and maintain. Additionally, the highly qualified specialists at All Year Cooling and Heating can offer duct cleaning services, which ensures the cooling system's performance and enhances the home's air quality.

Thomas Smith, a business leader and a family man, is passionate about seeing his hometown of Weston, Florida, and the surrounding area continue to flourish and thrive. Thomas and his wife, Erin, have been married for nearly two decades and have four children together. Project We Care is a family-based non-profit formed by Erin Smith and her daughter Riley. It gives vital supplies such as food, clothing, and home necessities to veterans. In addition, Thomas has made numerous donations to Broward County Schools and the JT Reading Room, and All Year Cooling and Heating has been a regular contributor to Cancer.org in the fight against breast cancer.

About All Year Cooling and Heating

All Year Cooling and Heating, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling and Heating has serviced over 300,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 49 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions. All Year Cooling and Heating reviews the work of its technicians frequently to ensure the highest level quality. All Year Cooling and Heating is an FPL contractor.

All Year Cooling and Heating is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling and Heating serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling and Heating dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.