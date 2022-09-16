Las Vegas Mentalist Helps Turn Businesses into Trade Show Superstars
Attendees go to events to learn about new services and products - but they get overwhelmed so give them something fun to do and they will remember you when you call and try and earn their business.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses of all sizes rely on trade shows, conferences, expos, and networking events to grow their business.
— Nicole Crocker, Owner SBMS Media
The problem with these events is they all require ingenuity by the marketing director to stand out against the competition. If they don't stand out, they risk a heavy investment with little return, not to mention the opportunity costs lost.
Attendees arrive with the intent to gather as much information as they can, but they are also looking to get a break from the daily work grind. So why not provide them with both something to learn about as well as a little bit of entertainment?
Find a magician for hire and stand out against the crowd!
A business that has never exhibited at one of these types of events may not understand the costs involved. Let's explore.
Exhibiting at a trade show is an investment of the booth space, the "stage backdrop", video content (if there is a television, highly recommended), print collateral, and of course all the labor to put the event together.
Some of the hidden costs when business owners or marketing directors put the budget together include parking, food, electrical drops, wi-fi connections, carpeting for the booth, swag for the attendees, and the labor costs for setting up as well as for having representation in the booth during the actual event.
The purpose of these events is typically for lead generation and brand exposure. The audience at these events is a mixture of employees, other vendors, affiliates, and prospects. Marketing directors of these businesses are responsible for capturing the attention of all those audience members at the event and leaving them with a positive brand experience. While many companies do this well, there is always room for improvement.
Most exhibitors fall into one of two categories.
The first category is the exhibitor who barely looks up from their phone either because they do not know how to attract people into the booth or they are an introvert. So attendees stop by, grab some swag, then move on. Perhaps there is a half-hearted attempt from the exhibitor to have a brief conversation with the attendee. In this scenario, the marketing director has done a great job of providing swag for brand recognition and to attract attendees, but the exhibitor sitting on the phone has left a poor impression.
The second category of exhibitors is the one who stands at the edge of their booth and tries to capture eye contact or says something like "what kind of services are you here looking for today?" to everyone who passes the booth. In truthfulness, this tactic actually does work and generates discussions with some people. But many are missed as a one-to-one conversation takes place.
Events like these capture the attention of thousands of attendees; they are a gold mine of opportunity for small businesses and startups that are trying to earn more market share. So how does an exhibitor capture as many prospective lead opportunities as possible?
They find a magician for hire!
There are two distinct added benefits to hiring an event magician like Kent Axell. The first benefit is for introverts assigned to present at the booth. With a skilled mentalist or magician, the exhibitor isn’t responsible for gathering prospects into the booth space. This takes a tremendous amount of pressure off the person in the booth trying to gather leads.
The second advantage, which is massive, is memory recall. Prospects who are entertained by the performer are more likely to remember the booth and brand that hosted the entertainer; making the lead a little warmer to call for the sales team responsible for getting new business. One such company, Genea Software, said when they hired Kent Axell, "the experience was unlike anything we had ever done in the past".
Not to mention, Kent Axell is the lead magnet small businesses have been looking for.
The goal of a lead magnet is to generate new leads that can be funneled into a journey that will eventually lead to a sale, and his performances accomplish that objective. Kent creates an act that draws prospects into the brand’s exhibition booth. While he performs his magic tricks, exhibitors collect leads by scanning badges. Attendees get entertained by the magician who then turns the attention over to the exhibitor.
Once the exhibitor has a lead's contact information, the marketing or sales team can then take over with advertisements served through various platforms. As a "top-of-funnel" marketing approach, brands can send strategically timed email campaigns or direct mail advertisements to the attendees. Another option is to create an inside sales campaign to reach the attendees after the event. There are dozens of other ways such as serving Google-targeted or Facebook-targeted ads. The key is to collect the attendee's data so there is an opportunity to speak with them after the event.
Small businesses can attract new leads and customers by hiring trade show magician, Kent Axell. It is interesting to note that many magicians travel for their corporate entertainment assignments. So while Kent resides in Las Vegas, he travels throughout the United States for assignments. He is often found performing at corporate events in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, San Diego, and even Georgia.
Kent's magic is original, interactive, and family-friendly. Plus, his extensive experience performing at corporate functions and on stages throughout the nation means he knows how to keep guests entertained and engaged while keeping the content clean for all audiences.
To inquire about hiring Kent Axell for a trade show, corporate event, conference, exhibition, or product launch visit kentaxell.com
