Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Assistance After North Texas Flooding

September 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved his request for a disaster declaration in communities affected by the recent flooding in North Texas.

"This disaster declaration ensures Texans impacted by last month's flooding are able to receive the support and assistance needed to recover and move forward," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with the SBA to determine Texas' assistance eligibility for the long-term, low-interest loans now available to Texans. The State of Texas will continue working non-stop to help North Texas residents and businesses rebuild and recover from economic injury and physical damage caused by the flooding."

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. Counties included in the declaration are Dallas and its contiguous counties: Collin, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant.

Governor Abbott submitted the disaster declaration request on September 13 following the completion of damage assessments by local, state, and federal officials, as well as a review of damage assessment information provided by Texans utilizing the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

