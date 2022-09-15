Amprion Exhibits at MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid and Presents Scientific Insights On SYNTap® Test at Prion2022

Amprion, a leader in diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, invites researchers and practitioners attending the MDS International Congress in Madrid to visit Amprion at booth #212 and discuss how the SYNTap® Biomarker Test addresses the unmet medical need for a validated clinical test to diagnose Parkinson's disease (PD) and differentiate PD from atypical Parkinson's at early stages. Amprion will host a Meet the Expert session with Neurologist Brit Mollenhauer, MD, in which attendees can discuss scientific insights on how the SYNTap Test performs in a clinical setting. The session will occur Friday, Sept. 15th from 10 am to 12 pm at booth #212. In addition to the exhibit at MDS, Amprion Chief Scientific Officer Claudio Soto, Ph.D., will speak at International Conference Prion2022, September 13-16 in Göttingen, Germany.

Amprion, a leader in diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, invites researchers and practitioners attending MDS to visit Amprion at booth #212. We look forward to discussing how the SYNTap® Biomarker Test addresses the unmet medical need for a validated clinical test to diagnose Parkinson's disease (PD) and differentiate PD from atypical Parkinson's at early stages. Accurate and early diagnosis helps accelerate personalized treatment and therapeutic innovations.

The urgent medical need for accurate, early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases is growing as the global population ages. For every thousand individuals, 1 to 2 persons are impacted by Parkinson's. PD's prevalence increases with age, affecting 1% of the population aged 60 and above. Globally, about 10 million people may be afflicted by PD.

Amprion's SYNTap Biomarker Test helps physicians diagnose and differentiate complex and often confusing neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, Lewy Body Variant of Alzheimer's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, Mild Cognitive Impairment with Lewy Bodies, and Multiple System Atrophy. The Company's proprietary detection technology, Seed Amplification Assay (SAA), accurately detects misfolded α-Synuclein aggregates, a crucial biomarker associated with these devastating conditions.

"The SYNTap Test fills the void for a highly sensitive and specific clinical diagnostics tool," said Amprion Chief Scientific Officer Claudio Soto, Ph.D., who will speak at Prion2022, September 13-16 in Göttingen, Germany. According to Russ Lebovitz, MD/Ph.D, Amprion CEO, "A confident diagnosis helps optimize personalized treatment and disease management strategies for people living with Parkinson's and Movement Disorders." Dr. Lebovitz will attend MDS, International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, September 15-18.

Amprion will host a Meet the Expert session in which attendees can discuss scientific insights on how the SYNTap Test performs in a clinical setting.

MEET THE EXPERT – Friday, Sept. 15TH - 10 am to 12 pm - Booth #212

Neurologist Brit Mollenhauer, MD, specializes in Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders and is head of translational research at the Paracelsus-Elena Klinik (PEKK) in Germany. She has developed a study center for clinical trials and translational research and works closely with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

"The SAA developed by Amprion offers a highly accurate detection of misfolded Synuclein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which can be diagnostic for patients suspected of having Parkinson's, Lewy Body Dementia, and Multiple System Atrophy, all of which are Synuclein Aggregation Disorders."

Dr. Mollenhauer will discuss the value of Amprion's SYNTap Test in the early identification of Synucleinopathy based on her studies: "We have shown that in one of our patient cohorts with REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (RBD), a prodromal condition for Synuclein Aggregation Disorders, the SYNTap Test can detect misfolded Synuclein at least a decade prior to the time a clinical diagnosis of Synuclein Aggregation Disorders can be made."

ABOUT AMPRION

A leader in Prion Detection Science™, Amprion innovates biomarker testing for brain diseases. Our SYNTap® Biomarker Test aids in diagnosing Parkinson's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and Lewy Body Variant of Alzheimer's. Amprion has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for detecting misfolded Synuclein in CSF. We strive to accelerate personalized medicine for neurodegenerative diseases through molecular testing.

