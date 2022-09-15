Submit Release
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CES Energy Solutions Corp.  ("CES" or the "Company") CEU CESDF is pleased to announce today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.016 per common share on October 14, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

