Marcus & Millichap and Project Destined Announce Expanded Partnership

Marcus & Millichap MMI, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today their expanded relationship with Project Destined, a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate.

"It is a privilege to partner with Project Destined to further support individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about exploring careers in commercial real estate," said Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Western division, Marcus & Millichap. "The participants are impressive, and the program is exceptionally well run. The mission of Project Destined aligns with Marcus & Millichap's commitment to cultivating a strong educational foundation and providing a clear pathway to successful careers in commercial real estate."

Project Destined was founded by former Carlyle Group executive Cedric Bobo and has partnered with leading real estate firms and universities around the country to provide students from all backgrounds with paid, virtual internship opportunities where they can explore the real estate industry and ownership through live real estate deals in various cities across the United States.

"By joining forces with Marcus & Millichap, a revered leader in commercial real estate brokerage since 1971, we present a unique opportunity for students to gain real-time knowledge and experience at the start of their careers," said Bobo. "Building a strong foundation together furthers our ability to provide access and resources for individuals who may not otherwise be supported. We are excited to grow our partnership with Marcus & Millichap."

Beginning in spring 2021, Marcus & Millichap partnered with Project Destined in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas, to provide participants with mentors of various levels, including executives, regional managers, and investment sales professionals, who taught intern scholars the nuances of commercial real estate. Interns benefited from an eight-week Investment Sales Bootcamp featuring an executive speaker series, specialized workshops, and scholarship opportunities. The partnership expands with the launch of Project Destined in Vancouver, Washington in fall of 2022, opening opportunity to more participants. A new Executive Speaker series will begin in October 2022. For more information, visit Project Destined.

Marcus & Millichap also provides development for interested, driven individuals via the William A. Millichap Fellowship, a 24-month training and development program that progressively builds on critical research, financial analysis, marketing, and relationship-building skills. For more information, please visit The William A. Millichap Fellowship. In addition, the firm offers full-time in-office Summer Internships with hands-on experience, mentorship, and industry-leading curriculum. The competitive selection process occurs on a rolling basis. For more information, visit The Marcus & Millichap Internship.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. MMI

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

