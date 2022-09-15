Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership

First Accredited DMin Program in North America for Muslim Leaders.

Chicago, IL September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bayan Islamic Graduate School announced today it is launching a new accredited Doctor of Ministry (DMin) program in Islamic Leadership and the first cohort of doctoral students will start their studies in Fall 2023. The program will be offered in partnership with Chicago Theological Seminary (CTS) where Bayan currently offers accredited MA and MDiv degrees.

Bayan’s innovative DMin program provides an unprecedented opportunity for Muslim leaders and scholars who are serving communities to further their engagement with the Islamic intellectual tradition in a rigorous academic setting, develop capacities for skillfully addressing significant public issues by drawing from the theological, spiritual and ethical traditions of Islam, and explore insights from the teachings and experiences of leaders in other faith traditions in some shared courses.

The DMin degree is a three-year, thirty-credit advanced program focusing on public ministry and leadership. Required and elective courses will be taught by Bayan and CTS’ world-class faculty. Bayan will offer its courses in its unique hybrid model of instruction, featuring intensive in-person classes on campus at the Chicago Theological Seminary and online sessions throughout each academic term. Following two years of coursework, doctoral candidates will complete a DMin Directed Study Project that addresses a compelling issue or need within their respective faith communities.

“We are excited about this milestone offering that will provide doctoral-level graduate courses for highly motivated and well-prepared individuals who constitute American Muslim community leadership. Our hybrid approach makes it possible for students to matriculate without being in full-time residence in Chicago, yet offers the opportunity for face-to-face learning and networking,” said Munir Shaikh, Bayan’s Vice President of Operations and Academic Affairs.

Bayan’s Founding President, Jihad Turk added, “The Muslim-American community needs a sophisticated and nuanced leadership. Bayan's new Doctor of Ministry degree provides a pathway for seasoned leaders to earn an accredited credential that better reflects their years of knowledge-seeking and dedicated service, and enhances their capacities to meet the challenges of the day.”

“We are excited to further our collaboration with Bayan in the launch of the Doctor of Ministry, Islamic Leadership program with Bayan,” said Dr. Brad Braxton, President and Professor of Public Theology at Chicago Theological Seminary. “CTS’s innovative partnership with Bayan Islamic Graduate School provides the opportunity for co-study at both institutions, preparing students for real-world inter-religious leadership.”

Bayan will begin accepting applications today for the new DMin program at bayanonline.org/dmin. Admissions will be competitive and all applicants will be required to have a master’s degree to apply.

About Bayan Islamic Graduate School

Bayan is a premier Islamic Graduate School in the United States whose mission is to offer a world-class non-sectarian education and produce dynamic and ethical leaders and scholars grounded in the Islamic tradition. Students come from different backgrounds including education, social work, chaplaincy, and community service, and uplift their communities with the tools that a Bayan education provides. The Bayan experience includes learning alongside students of other religious traditions and developing profound interpersonal relationships with diverse faith leaders. Bayan is educating the leaders of tomorrow for all people regardless of religion or race. They are leaders who are elevating American communities nationwide. More information on Bayan can be found at bayanonline.org.

About Chicago Theological Seminary

Based on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago Theological Seminary is committed to creating leaders for the next generation of religious leadership... whatever that may be. CTS is an affiliated seminary of the United Church of Christ. Since its founding in 1855, CTS has pushed at the growing boundaries of the church in order to make faith more relevant and transform society towards greater justice and mercy. The student body now represents more than 40 different faith traditions, perspectives, and denominations.

