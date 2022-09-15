Medtronic plc Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Medtronic’s product quality control systems were inadequate; (2) Medtronic had failed to comply with numerous regulations regarding risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events; (3) these failures increased the risk of regulatory investigation and action; (4) as a result of the company’s misconduct, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would delay the approval of additional Medtronic MiniMed devices, including the MiniMed 780G; (5) these delays in product approvals, as well as the Company’s need to improve its quality control systems, would negatively affect Medtronic’s financial performance and cause it to fall further behind its competitors; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

